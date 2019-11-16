e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Hope my resignation as DDCA president set the alarm bells ringing: Rajat Sharma

The senior journalist, who was elected as DDCA president in July last year, said he tried his best to run the controversy-ridden association in a transparent manner.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Rajat Sharma.
File photo of Rajat Sharma.(PTI)
         

Rajat Sharma on Saturday said the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association remains a hotbed of petty corruption and through his resignation from the post of president, he wanted to send out a strong warning to the stakeholders. The senior journalist, who was elected as DDCA president in July last year, said he tried his best to run the controversy-ridden association in a transparent manner.

“I wanted to expose the real face of DDCA through this resignation. Even today, there are people who are in the DDCA for their vested interests, getting contracts and tenders (before an international game) besides interfering in selection matters,” said Sharma.

Also read: Virat Kohli & Co. to stay in Indore for nets under lights

“This (resignation) should set the alarm bells ringing and all stakeholders including Supreme Court, cricketers and BCCI, come to know that such vested interests are still very much at play in the DDCA and it is for them to decide the future course of action.

“I could have easily stayed on for another two years of my tenure. But I thought I must ring this bell. If I dont resign today, it would be unfair to the members,” he said.

It was a mass exodus at the DDCA as CEO Ravikant Chopra, former players Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson, forming the Cricket the Advisory Committee, also resigned.

With DDCA amending its constitution as per Lodha reforms, it was expected that the association be finally run without any controversy.

Asked if it is all back to square one for the DDCA, Sharma said: “We did try our best for one and a half years. We fulfilled our promises made to the cricketers, got the professionals to run the association (CEO, CFO, GM operations).

Also read: ‘Must be becoming India’s best ever skipper’ - Former England captain hails Virat Kohli

“We made a system but there are some things which are beyond systems and transparency. It was getting tougher by the day.” Sharma is a relieved man after his resignation.

“I am relieved because my role became more of a watchdog. I was required to keep a watch on a daily basis, if someone was doing something wrong or involved in corruption. That relief is there but I am concerned at the same time and want to see what the BCCI and Supreme Court do to control these people.” He may not be in the system anymore but feels he can do a lot more from the outside.

“I think I can do better things for DDCA being outside the system. I have been in public life for 35 years, I have a voice and people pay attention to what I say. I am sure my voice will be heard and would be more effective. I feel the power of a DDCA member is more than the president,” he added.

tags
top news
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Sabarimala temple opens amid tight security, 5 women sent back by police
Sabarimala temple opens amid tight security, 5 women sent back by police
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
Man tries to rape woman in Noida park, strangers intervene, then they rape her
Man tries to rape woman in Noida park, strangers intervene, then they rape her
BJP protests in Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s apology over Rafale allegations
BJP protests in Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s apology over Rafale allegations
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news