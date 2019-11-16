India vs Bangladesh: ‘Must be becoming India’s best ever skipper’ - Former England captain hails Virat Kohli

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli led his side to a 6th consecutive Test match win on Saturday. The hosts defeated Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore by an innings and 130 runs to take 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. After bowling out the opposition for 150 in the first innings, India rode on Mayank Agarwal’s double ton to take a massive lead of 343 runs in the match.

Coming out to bat in the 2nd innings, Bangladesh were bundled out for 213, giving India yet another massive win. After the match, skipper Kohli received a huge word of praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan.

In a tweet, Vaughan wrote: “Virat must be fast becoming India’s best ever skipper ...”

Virat must be fast becoming India’s best ever skipper ... #INDvBAN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 16, 2019

Courtesy of this latest innings victory, captain Kohli has now added his name in history books as he now holds the record of being the Indian captain with most number of innings victory (10). Kohli went past former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record in this illustrious list.

Having taken a 1-0 lead series, India cannot lose this series now and that means they have extended their unbeaten record at home. The last time India lost a Test series on home soil was against England during the latter’s tour of the country during the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the series against West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar’s last series.