World Test Championship points table: India first to reach 300 points with massive over Bangladesh

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:30 IST

It took India less than 70 overs to bowl Bangladesh out for 213 in the second innings and register another big win by an innings and 130 runs on Day 3 of the first Test in Indore on Saturday. The win gave India an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series and also gave them valuable 60 points in the World Test Championship. India became the first team to complete a triple hundred in the World Test Championship points table. They were also the first and till now only team to reach 100 as well as 200 points in the World Test Championship. This was India’s sixth consecutive victory.

To put India’s dominance into perspective, the second best team in the World Test Championship are New Zealand, who have got only 60 points to their name.

First to 100, 200 and now 300. The 2nd best? New Zealand with 60 #WorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/fbUliI9qlE — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) November 16, 2019

World Test Championship rules

Points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), the points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series, like in The Ashes. England and Australia won 48 points for winning two matches each and each eight for the second Test since a draw gives teams one-thirds of the points at stake in a match.

Matches in series (2) - Win/Tie/Draw - 60/30/20

Matches in series (3) - Win/Tie/Draw - 40/20/13

Matches in series (4) - Win/Tie/Draw - 30/15/10

Matches in series (5) - Win/Tie/Draw - 24/12/8

India dominated proceedings throughout this Test match in Indore. After Bangladesh opted to bat first, India bowled them out for a paltry and then Mayank Agarwal took the game away from the visitors by slamming his second double hundred in last 5 innings. India declared overnight at 493 for six and the Indian bowlers then bowled Bangladesh out in the last session to complete victory.

It was a game where Mohammed Shami (match haul of 7 wickets), Umesh Yadav (4 wickets overall) and Ishant Sharma (3 wickets) scared the hell out of an opposition that showed little stomach for a fight, save senior player Mushfiqur Rahim (64, 150 balls, 7x4), who delayed the inevitable.

Ravichandran Ashwin (match haul of 5 wickets) complemented the pacers, chipping in with wickets at regular intervals.

Bangladesh may have lost a lot of Test matches but the one in Indore has left them with scars that will remain for a long time. An international team looked frightened in the face of relentless hostility.

There were no angry gestures or over-the-top celebrations but scorching pace, mesmerising swing and the red cherry rearing at the throat from good length.

It created a spectacle and Bangladesh didn’t have the wherewithal to handle it.