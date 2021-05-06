‘Hope the world fights and beats this pandemic’: Rashid Khan wishes ‘safe return’ for everyone after postponement of IPL

Afghanistan’s ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday backed the decision of BCCI of suspending the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to the rising cases of Covid-19 inside its bio-bubble. He also wished for a safe return for all players who participated in the tournament.

On Thursday, Rashid took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment over the postponement of the IPL 2021 and hoped that the world ‘fights and beats this pandemic as soon as possible.’

“Really unfortunate that the #IPL2021 had to be postponed. But I am glad to put the safety of each and everyone first, I hope everyone reaches home safely and the world fights and beats this pandemic as soon as possible. Stay safe, wear a mask and wash your hands. C U Soon,” Rashid Tweeted.

Really unfortunate that the #IPL2021 had to be postponed. ⁰⁰But I am glad to put the safety of each and everyone first, I hope everyone reaches home safely and the world fights and beats this pandemic as soon as possible . Stay safe wear mask and wash your hands .C U Soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hRZB8AeynE — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 6, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the BCCI and the IPL governing council took a unanimous decision to suspend the league indefinitely after Rashid’s SRH teammate Wriddhiman Saha returned with a positive test report. A day earlier, multiple cases from the KKR and CSK camps had already surfaced which resulted to the rescheduling of a couple of matches.

Meanwhile, the overseas players have begun returning to their respective nations. The Australians flew off to the Maldives, the South Africans headed home and the ones from New Zealand waited to be sent back on Friday.

The 40-strong Australian contingent, except for a COVID-positive Mike Hussey, left for the Maldives on Thursday to serve out the waiting period before they can board a flight to Australia once the travel restrictions end on May 15.

The 11 South Africans in the league boarded flights for Johannesburg as their country has not imposed any restrictions on travel from India. Bangladesh internationals Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahaman returned safely to Dhaka on Thursday on a charter flight arranged by the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

New Zealand are scheduled to play hosts England in a two-match Test series, beginning on June 2, before facing India in the World Test Championships final at Southampton from June 18.

