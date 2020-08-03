e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Hopeful of exhibition games in UAE leading to Women’s IPL in future: Shantha Rangaswamy

Hopeful of exhibition games in UAE leading to Women’s IPL in future: Shantha Rangaswamy

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI had announced that the Women’s T20 Challenge will have four teams, one more than last year.

cricket Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shantha Rangaswamy is a former member of the CoA.
Shantha Rangaswamy is a former member of the CoA.(PTI)
         

BCCI Apex Council member and former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Monday said the board’s decision to organise Women’s T20 Challenge during the IPL shows that it remains committed to the game. She hoped it would lead to a full-fledged Women’s IPL in future.

The BCCI had received criticism for withdrawing the Indian women’s team from a tri-series in England in September at a time when it was gearing up for the IPL, scheduled from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE. India’s women cricketers have not played since the T20 World Cup final in March.

“Those who were predicting doomsday for women’s cricket, I want to say to them BCCI is interested in promoting women’s cricket and I would like to thank Brijesh Patel (IPL Chairman), president (Sourav Ganguly) and secretary (Jay Shah) for making this possible in these tough times,” Rangaswamy told PTI.

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI had announced that the Women’s T20 Challenge will have four teams, one more than last year. “It was supposed to be a four-team event this year but the venue change has made the task much tougher. I am happy that it is happening and hopefully will lead to franchise-based tournament like the IPL in the near future,” she said.

The Women’s T20 Challenge is clashing with the Big Bash League in Australia and star Australian player Alyssa Healy has questioned the timing of the event. “We are going through unprecedented times and the board has done the best it could in the current scenario,” Rangaswamy added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Curfew imposed in Srinagar to prevent protests on August 5
Curfew imposed in Srinagar to prevent protests on August 5
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time
Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In