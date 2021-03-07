'Horrendous game': Darren Gough says England were 'not good enough' in 4th Test against India

England suffered a demoralising defeat in the 4th Test against India by an innings and 25 runs at Motera in Ahmedabad. With the defeat, the Joe Root-led side lost the series by 3-1. Much was spoken about the surface before the final Test, England batsmen struggled in Ahmedabad once again, but for India, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar starred with the willow.

Against India spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin, England batters found no answers, as the visitors were bowled out for 135 in the 2nd innings. Speaking on the commentary on talkSPORT 2, former England fast bowler Darren Gough described England's performance as "horrendous".

“When there’s been a little bit in the wicket, we’ve just not been good enough technically,” Gough said.

“We’ve not had the right mindset. We can talk about having a gameplan, but every game the top order is going.

“This is a good cricket pitch, it’s an absolute belter. It’s got a bit in it for the seamer, a little bit for the spinner, but if you stay at the crease and get in, you can go on and score like Washington Sundar did and like Rishabh Pant did,” he added.

“I just think we haven’t found a way to play against them [Ashwin and Patel], it’s been difficult with the conditions favouring them, but this is a good pitch with not much happening.

“We’ve just not got the skills to cope against the two really high quality spinners that India have got," he further said.

“It’s just horrendous, isn’t it? It’s just been a really horrendous game for England," Gough signed off.

