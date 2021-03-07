‘Be prepared for difficulties when you play for country’: Gavaskar calls ENG’s rotation policy ‘difficult to understand'
A 3-1 Test series defeat against India has once again brought England’s rotation policy under the scanner. With a spot in ICC World Test Championship at stake, the visitors rotated their players throughout the series. While Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali headed back home in the middle of the tour, seasoned players like Jonny Bairstow was available for the selection. However, England failed to churn out anything positive from it and lost three games on the trot after winning the series opener by 272 runs in Chennai.
Terming England’s policy ‘difficult to understand’, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that none of the visiting batsmen other than Joe Root and Ben Stokes managed to instil confidence in their supporters.
“If you see their batting, other than Joe Root and Ben Stokes in one or two innings, they did not have any batsman who could give confidence to the England supporters. In the earlier days, when the England batting lineup was chosen, they used to pick players who have played 5-6 years of county cricket and have 10-15 hundreds.
“Now they have started a new process, just like India or Pakistan who give a debut to 17 to 20-year-olds, they have also started thinking like that,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.
“That is why players like Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley, who are young but do not have the experience. The technique that is required, which you get after playing county cricket, they did not have that and because of that Joe Root was alone and how long will he fight. And when the ball started spinning slightly, Joe Root also got confused and he also did not know how to play,” he added.
The batting legend further mentioned that the England players should be ready to face hardship when they are representing their country.
“This rotation policy or workload management is difficult to understand. I agree it is not easy to be in a bio-bubble, I have also been in one since the beginning of September. But when you play for your country, you should be prepared to face any difficulties for the nation. If you are not ready for that, how will you give your best for the country,” said Gavaskar.
