IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘He is quite a special batsman’: Ashwin surprised why people don’t recognise Sundar’s batting talent
Washington Sundar plays a shot during 4th Test against England(REUTERS)
Washington Sundar plays a shot during 4th Test against England(REUTERS)
cricket

‘He is quite a special batsman’: Ashwin surprised why people don’t recognise Sundar’s batting talent

During the post-match press conference, Ashwin said that it’s surprising to see people don’t recognize Sundar’s batting talent.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:15 AM IST

Team India on Saturday cruised into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England. Washington Sundar played a vital role with the bat in the first innings as the hosts took a 160-run lead and thumped England by an innings and 25 runs.

It was the second time in this series when Sundar was denied his maiden Test hundred. On the third day of the final Test, the tailenders fell in quick successions and the all-rounder was left stranded unbeaten on 96. Earlier in the first Test in Chennai, he remained unbeaten on 85 while the hosts were bowled out for 337 in the first innings.

ASLO READ | 'He pulls a reverse sweep to a guy who has 600 wickets': Joe Root admits it's 'difficult to keep Rishabh Pant quiet'

Meanwhile, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Sundar’s performance and called him ‘a special batsman’. During the post-match press conference, Ashwin mentioned that it’s surprising to see people don’t recognise Sundar’s batting talent.

“It is quite surprising because Washington bowled in some of the IPL franchises and he shot with them because of his bowling in the powerplay. It’s quite surprising that people don’t recognise that he grew up as a batsman all his life who could bowl,” said Ashwin.

“I am not surprised at all because I have batted with him. He works hard on his batting and we have discussions around how he should look to bowl more often. He loves his batting and he is quite a special batsman, I am not surprised at all,” he added.

Answering whether the win in the fourth Test shut the pitch critics up, Ashwin replied, “This series win is a testament to the fact that this is a very good Indian cricket team, that is all I would like to say. The criticism around the pitch, all that, the other day, Sunny sir was saying something that makes complete sense. Only because you are giving attention to people who are making a mockery of cricket, I think we are encouraging them to do more and more stuff.”

ASLO READ | England made Axar look like Bedi and Underwood rolled in one: Michael Vaughan

“I would like to see one day when there is a lot of grass on the pitch somewhere else in the world, our Indian commentators talking about it and then putting an Instagram post, I would like to see that and how the global media reacts to that, then we will know, who is at fault,” he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravichandran ashwin washington sundar india vs england
Close
Captain Virat Kohli with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Captain Virat Kohli with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

‘It takes a special leader to elevate other players’: AB de Villiers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:59 AM IST
De Villiers took to Twitter and acknowledged Kohli’s leadership under which the youngsters played with freedom and dominated the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India will face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's. (BCCI)
India will face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's. (BCCI)
cricket

'It is literally the World Cup': Kohli, others react to India reaching WTC final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • India cricketers have reacted to the team reaching the WTC final, with Virat Kohli saying the team deserved a place in the final having played some impressive cricket in the last couple of years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar plays a shot during 4th Test against England(REUTERS)
Washington Sundar plays a shot during 4th Test against England(REUTERS)
cricket

'People don’t recognise that he grew up as a batsman all who could bowl'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:15 AM IST
During the post-match press conference, Ashwin said that it’s surprising to see people don’t recognize Sundar’s batting talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates 50 runs against Australia during 5th T20I(AP)
New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates 50 runs against Australia during 5th T20I(AP)
cricket

New Zealand beat Australia by 7 wickets, win T20I series 3-2

AP, Wellington, New Zealand
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Guptill posted his 17th T20 from 33 balls and moved to second place behind Virat Kohli on the list to top run-scorers in T20 internationals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant goes after the ball. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant goes after the ball. (BCCI)
cricket

He was told to lose weight, respect game, work hard on keeping: Shastri on Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • India vs England: From being left out of India's Playing XI to smashing a third Test century, Rishabh Pant finds himself on a different playing field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar drives en route to his highest Test score. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar drives en route to his highest Test score. (BCCI)
cricket

Washington Sundar keeps building on India’s resilience theme

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • In a previous era, it wouldn’t have come as a big surprise, but India’s current set of lower-order players have built a reputation as tough fighters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel appeals successfully. (BCCI)
Axar Patel appeals successfully. (BCCI)
cricket

England made Axar look like Bedi and Underwood rolled in one: Michael Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • India vs England: Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Joe Root and Co. made Axar Patel look like a combination of Derek Underwood and Bishan Singh Bedi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant scored his 3rd Test century during the fourth England Test. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant scored his 3rd Test century during the fourth England Test. (BCCI)
cricket

'He pulls a reverse sweep to a guy who has 600 wickets'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • India vs England: Acknowledging that it is difficult to keep Rishabh Pant quiet, England captain Joe Root said it takes a lot of skill and courage to reverse sweep a bowler like James Anderson who has 600 wickets to his name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant plays a reverse sweet against James Anderson in 4th test in Ahmedabad(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant plays a reverse sweet against James Anderson in 4th test in Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

'Would definitely reverse sweep a fast bowler again if I get a chance': Pant

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Pant’s reverse sweep on Day 2 of the India vs England 4th Test had impressed the cricketing fraternity a lot. The likes of Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff and Harbhajan Singh even took to Twitter to express their feelings after watching that shot which was adjudged the moment of the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former cricketers reacted after India beat England 3-1
Former cricketers reacted after India beat England 3-1
cricket

Noted former cricketers tweet after 4th Test, hail India and slam England

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Former India cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Suresh Raina and former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell hailed India’s performance but did not forget to talk about the poor show by Joe Root’s men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of players gathering ahead of a PSL match(PCB)
File image of players gathering ahead of a PSL match(PCB)
cricket

PCB's medical chief submits resignation to chairman Mani after PSL postponement

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:28 PM IST
A spokesman for the board confirmed that Dr Saleem has sent his resignation to the PCB chairman but no decision has been taken on its acceptance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne(AP)
Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne(AP)
cricket

Dimuth Karunaratne returns as Sri Lanka name Test squad for West Indies series

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, and Lasith Embuldeniya will leave for the Caribbean on Saturday night to take part in the Test series, which starts from March 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj hold the trophy.(REUTERS)
India's captain Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj hold the trophy.(REUTERS)
cricket

Lock, stock and three spinning barrels as India crush England 3-1

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • New world No.1 India put England out of their misery on Day 3 of the final Test to win the series 3-1 and qualify for the World Test Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Steve Waugh.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Steve Waugh.(PTI/File)
cricket

Kohli surpasses Waugh after England series win, matches Ponting's record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:36 PM IST
India vs England: India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the 4th Test at the Motera in Ahmedabad to claim the four-match Test series 3-1. This was Kohli's 10th straight Test series win at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin with wife Prithi(Instagram/R Ashwin)
Ravichandran Ashwin with wife Prithi(Instagram/R Ashwin)
cricket

Now break the bubble & come home, tweets Ashwin's wife Prithi after India's win

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:20 PM IST
On Saturday, Preethi took to Twitter to post a picture of her husband Ravichandran Ashwin with the Player of the Series trophy after India’s victory in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP