How a tweet about torn cricket shoes changed Ryan Burl and Zimbabwe's fortunes

Zimbabwe may have crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 without a single win in the Super 8s, but Sikandar Raza’s squad unquestionably punched above its weight. When the 20-team tournament began on February 7, few predicted Zimbabwe would top Group B ahead of Sri Lanka, Australia and Ireland. Yet they stunned everyone by defeating Australia, knocking the 2021 champions out of contention. Days later, Zimbabwe proved it was no fluke, beating co-hosts Sri Lanka to seal top spot and join India, South Africa and the West Indies in the Super 8s. There was a time when Burl struggled to even afford a proper pair of cricket shoes (Ryan Burl X/AFP) Ryan Burl, the seasoned Zimbabwe all-rounder, emerged as one of the unsung heroes of the 2026 campaign, producing crucial cameos against Australia and Sri Lanka to power his side to memorable wins. Having played 118 T20Is since making his debut in 2018, Burl’s journey has been inspirational, defined by resilience and perseverance through several ups and downs. Also Read: Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl puts unfinished university degree, torn shoes behind to make an impact against India There was a time when Burl struggled to even afford a proper pair of cricket shoes. In 2021, he shared a picture of his torn footwear on X (formerly Twitter), appealing for sponsorship so Zimbabwean cricketers could compete on equal footing with the game’s heavyweights. The post was heartbreaking – no international player should have to glue his shoes back together after every match. Fans are the lifeblood of any sport, so it came as no surprise when supporters rallied behind Burl. The viral image eventually caught PUMA’s attention, and the Zimbabwean all-rounder received the backing he had long sought.

It has been a turbulent road for Burl and Zimbabwe, but he could not be prouder of what the team achieved against the odds in India and Sri Lanka. The 2026 campaign feels even more significant given that Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the 2024 edition after a shock defeat to Uganda in the qualifiers. In a conversation with Hindustan Times Digital, Burl revealed that the team sat down two years before the T20 World Cup 2026 and set themselves a clear target: to at least qualify for the Super 8s and prove they belonged among the elite “I think looking back now at our World Cup campaign and our wins against Australia and Sri Lanka have obviously caught the global attention. And in terms of the mindset and the belief, how did that shift and come to be? I think it kind of boils down to us sitting down about 18 to 24 months ago, where we all sat as a team, and we decided that, look, we've got a goal and that goal is to make the super eights,” said Burl. “As much as maybe people didn't believe that we were going to make the super eights but us within the team we all believed that we were it was a goal that we had set out a long time ago and everything that we've done in preparation leading up to towards this tournament has been to make the super eights um so although there's been some many highs and many lows we've always been focused on the target and it was obviously very special to make that dream come true.” ‘What goes on behind the scenes’ No conversation with Burl would be complete without revisiting 2021, when he struggled to afford proper gear, especially shoes. Reflecting on that period, he said his intention was never to seek sympathy, but to highlight what often goes unseen. The daily personal battles athletes fight behind the scenes. His appeal eventually caught PUMA’s attention, with the brand assuring him he would no longer have to worry about glueing his shoes after matches. The 31-year-old revealed that the partnership has endured ever since, with the company continuing to support him.

“When I posted the photo of my torn shoes in 2021, basically, my personal situation was I was just showing the world a little bit of an insight into what goes on behind the scenes. Not just when you play cricket, obviously, everyone sees what happens on the field and stuff like that. So it was just a little glimpse into kind of what goes on behind,” said Burl. “After I posted on Twitter, I think, in less than an hour, I saw that the post went very viral, and PUMA had made a public reply saying 'Put the glue away, we'll sort you out kind of thing'. So they were amazing. The PUMA team got my number. They messaged me on WhatsApp, and they basically just said, 'Where are you? What's your address? How many pairs of shoes can we send?' So yeah, they were amazing. And obviously, that was just post-COVID. So it was a very tough time for everyone. So it couldn't have come at a better time for me personally.”