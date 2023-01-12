How can Suryakumar Yadav play? Toss-up between Kuldeep and Chahal: Here's India's Predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International(ODI) of the three-match series on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Leading 1-0, Rohit Sharma and Co. would look to seal the series with a win. Earlier, the hosts triumphed in the first ODI by 67 runs as both Virat Kohli( 113 off 87 balls) and Rohit (83 off 67 balls) made a great comeback to the team after missing the T20Is earlier.

Given preference over double centurion Ishan Kishan in the playing XI, Shubman Gill didn't disappoint and scored a sparkling 70 off 60 balls. Amidst high competition for the opening slot, Gill alongside skipper Rohit would again need to give India a good start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, back-to-back ODI centuries by No.3 Kohli, has heightened problems for the visitors as he is looking in tremendous touch. At No. 4 and No.5 respectively, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played small cameos and are expected to make the cut again. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya will be there at No. 6 without any doubt.

This means, the current world's best T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, will have to be benched again. This is partly because of his not so impressive ODI record and the brilliance of Shreyas Iyer at No.4. In the current set-up, the only way Surya can play is if India decide to drop KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, and hand the gloves to Ishan Kishan. The latter can then open with Rohit and Surya can slot in at No.5. This, however, seems unlikely as both Rahul and Gill have been doing a great job in ODIs.

All-rounder Axar Patel had an off day in the first game but the management is likely to repose faith in him, on the back of his past performance and he will be the No.7 pick ahead of another talented cricketer Washington Sundar.

For the wrist spinner's spot, it is expected to be a toss-up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The former bowled pretty well under pressure in the series opener but Kuldeep's recent form makes it hard to ignore him for a long period of time.

In all probability, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will make the cut as the pacers for the hosts.

India predicted XI vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

India likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

