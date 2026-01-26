‘How can you just ignore Ishan Kishan?’: R Ashwin softens his stance after Sanju Samson's golden duck in Gwalior

Ishan Kishan has strengthened his chances of featuring in India’s playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup with a series of encouraging performances. Batting at No. 3 in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, in the absence of the injured Tilak Varma, the wicketkeeper-batter has made the most of the opportunity. His aggressive strokeplay and consistency, highlighted by a match-winning 76 in Raipur, have caught the team management's attention. Kishan’s form has now given the captain and coach a genuine selection dilemma, especially with Tilak expected to return soon. In contrast, Sanju Samson’s position has come under scrutiny after successive low scores at the top of the order. Having edged out Shubman Gill for an opening role in the World Cup squad, Samson’s dip in form is emerging as a concern just ahead of the tournament. Ishan Kishan's form has put pressure on Sanju Samson at the top. (PTI Images)

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin appears to have slightly changed his earlier view on the debate surrounding Sanju Samson’s place in the side. After Ishan Kishan’s fifty in the second T20I, Ashwin had urged the team management not to turn Samson's situation into a circus. However, his tone shifted following Samson’s golden duck in Gwalior. The wicketkeeper-batter has struggled for runs in the series, managing scores of 10, 6 and 0, which has only added to the scrutiny. In contrast, Ishan has made a strong impression on his return, registering scores of 6, 76 and 28. He has settled quickly into India’s new fearless batting template and has dovetailed smoothly with the rest of the lineup, strengthening his case with every outing.

Ashwin weighed in on the ongoing selection debate ahead of the World Cup, offering a balanced take rooted in both personal insight and experience. While backing Samson’s ability and acknowledging his long wait for consistent chances, Ashwin also sounded a note of caution on chopping and changing too much at a crucial stage, stressing the value of stability as the bigger tournament approaches.

“It’s debatable. I personally know Sanju, and I have a personal relationship with him, having played three years with him in Rajasthan. He is a lovely cricketer, and he hasn’t always got enough opportunities. Now he is getting chances, but honestly, if you look at it properly, I am not always in favor of making too many changes before the World Cup. I always think that keeping things stable really helps," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“How will you ignore Ishan Kishan?” Ashwin further expanded on the selection dilemma, underlining how form can complicate even the best-laid plans. While reiterating the importance of stability, he admitted that Kishan’s current batting form makes him impossible to overlook, pointing to past precedents and partnerships as factors that often force selectors into tough but justified calls.

“But the way Ishan Kishan is batting, how will you ignore him? Of course, it is about keeping things stable, but how can you ignore him? Whatever happened, Shubman is a precedent for this. Why was Shubman in that spot? Because after seeing the partnership between Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, that partnership looked threatening. But the way Ishan Kishan is batting, how can you just ignore it? It is very tough. So I think they have a clear task cut out. If they want to remain stable with Sanju and not make too many changes, that is understandable. But if they say they want to try changes, if they want to try Ishan Kishan at the top, it is also a warranted merit,” he added.