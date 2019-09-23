How Donald Trump came to know about Australian cricket legend Don Bradman - Watch

cricket

US President Donald Trump was left confused while visiting Ohio with Australian PM Scott Morrison when Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt decided to use a cricketing analogy in their conversation. Pratt called Morrison ‘Don Bradman of Australian job creation’ but Trump had no idea who the legendary Australia cricketer was. “The PM is the Don Bradman of Australian job creation,” Pratt was quoted as saying by 10daily.com.au. “Don Bradman was our Babe Ruth,” Pratt quickly explained to Trump before the Australian PM added, “in cricket”.

this is very funny to me



Pratt: "He's the Don Bradman of job creation"

Trump: 🤨

Pratt: "Don Bradman was our Babe Ruth"

Trump: 😲

Morrison: "in cricket"https://t.co/cVzsFwLytZ pic.twitter.com/GciR7fbBO3 — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) September 23, 2019

Earlier, the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump was on full display at the mega event in Houston on Sunday. Addressing the huge crowd at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event at the NRG arena, Trump talked about the close cooperation between the two countries and also about NBA basketball.

India, Trump said, has access to the finest products in the worlds that are marked ‘Made in USA’. “Wow, sounds good. Next week, thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first-ever NBA basketball game in India,” the president said.

“Am I invited, Mr Prime Minister? I may come, be careful, I may come,” he said jokingly, which evoked laughter from Prime Minster Modi as well.

Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 in Mumbai. The NBA has invited 3,000 boys and girls from more than 70 participating Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA schools in Mumbai to attend the event.

