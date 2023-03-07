Home / Cricket / ‘How long will they keep it in oven?’: Shastri's unusual pitch prediction for India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad

‘How long will they keep it in oven?’: Shastri's unusual pitch prediction for India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad

cricket
Published on Mar 07, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri agreed with captain Rohit Sharma that the Ahmedabad pitch for the fourth Test against Australia will turn but "how quickly?" he asked.

Indore: Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammate Virat Kohli during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Friday, March 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_03_2023_000068A)(PTI)
Indore: Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammate Virat Kohli during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Friday, March 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_03_2023_000068A)(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

What will the 22 yards at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad be like for the India vs Australia fourth and final Test starting Thursday? Will the curators risk preparing another rank turner after the backlash - it got a poor rating from ICC - the Indore pitch got? Will the Indian team management take a backward step from their stance of preparing pitches that offer turn from Day 1 after it backfired in the third Test? Do India trust their spinners to prize out the Australian wickets on a less-conducive pitch? The questions are plenty before the series decider.

India captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his displeasure about the talk surrounding the pitch in the series. He also made it clear that India will play to their strength and prepare pitches that will assist the spinners even after a nine-wicket loss in the third Test and a poor rating of the pitch from the ICC.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also agreed that the Ahmedabad pitch will turn but "how quickly?" he asked.

"It will turn but the question is, how quickly? How long will they keep it in the oven? They kept it a bit long for this time," said Shastri on Star Sports referring to the Indore pitch that offered more than six degrees of turn as early as the sixth over of Day 1.

"It will be really nice to see a pitch that allows both of these great batting units to showcase their skills and abilities," said former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who has been very critical of the pitch used in Indore.

"True. I think a lot of spectators around the world would want that. Batters of both teams would want that," Shastri agreed.

As far as the pitch preparations in Gujarat are concerned, the local association has not received any specific instructions from the Indian team management.

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source told PTI on Saturday.

"In fact, in the last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first and Gujarat, although suffering an innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won't be too different this time," he said.

"Obviously, in the last few days the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instructed the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch," the official said.

The last time two Test matches were held in Ahmedabad, they ended in just under two days.

"You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out," he added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ravi shastri india vs australia
ravi shastri india vs australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out