How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi storm took just one match to come and absolutely blew away CSK

Three days back, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned 15. That number suddenly carried far greater significance. It made the teen sensation eligible to feature in senior-level cricket for India, as per ICC player eligibility regulations, something experts and former legends had been urging the BCCI to act upon ever since his historic 35-ball century in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings (PTI)

The world had rarely seen a 14-year-old strike sixes with such disdain against seasoned professionals. Comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar were inevitable, the man who stunned world cricket when he debuted for India at just 16 in 1989.

But Vaibhav did not celebrate his birthday.

"There was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early," he told broadcasters on Monday. His eyes were fixed on something bigger.

The cricketing world had already been shaken by his brute force last season—252 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 206.56. That included a 38-ball 101, making him the youngest T20 centurion and the second-fastest to the landmark in IPL history. If that wasn’t enough, he carried that aggression into junior cricket, rewriting record books.

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One of the most remarkable performances came in the U19 World Cup final, where he smashed 175 off just 80 balls against England to power India to their sixth title.

As jaw-dropping as those numbers were, calls for his India debut grew louder. But as IPL 2026 approached, caution crept into the conversation. The second season is often the real test—opposition teams arrive better prepared, armed with data and plans. That is where Vaibhav’s true examination began.

And when the moment came, he seized it.

How Vaibhav blew away CSK A fearless approach brings both reward and risk. On Monday, Vaibhav didn’t start fluently. Timing eluded him early, and he even survived a scare in the opening over when Kartik Sharma dropped him at mid-wicket.

What followed summed up his mindset.

The very next ball disappeared for six over the same region.

He continued to struggle for clean timing initially, but once he settled, there was no stopping him. The turning point came in the third over, when he dismantled Matt Henry with a stunning six over deep backward point. It wasn’t just power, it was audacity.

Henry rolled his fingers over a slower ball, wide outside off. Vaibhav cleared his front leg and, with lightning bat speed, carved it over the ropes with precision.

From there, the assault intensified. Anshul Kamboj was taken apart. Noor Ahmad was dispatched with authority. By the end of the powerplay, Vaibhav had raced to a 15-ball half-century—the third-fastest in IPL history.

Although he fell in the very next over for a breathtaking 52 off 17 balls, the damage had already been done. Rajasthan Royals were 75 for 1 in just 6.2 overs—nearly three-fourths of the target effectively sealed.

Fearless, not reckless It’s still early days, but Sooryavanshi showed no signs of carrying the burden of expectations in his second IPL season.

His wagon wheel from the innings—resembling an hourglass—highlighted not just brute force, but positional awareness. He created angles, manipulated gaps, and dictated terms to the bowlers. This wasn’t just hitting. It was calculated aggression.