How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi storm took just one match to come and absolutely blew away CSK
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 17-ball 52 sealed Rajasthan Royals 128-run chase against Chennai Super Kings
Three days back, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned 15. That number suddenly carried far greater significance. It made the teen sensation eligible to feature in senior-level cricket for India, as per ICC player eligibility regulations, something experts and former legends had been urging the BCCI to act upon ever since his historic 35-ball century in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The world had rarely seen a 14-year-old strike sixes with such disdain against seasoned professionals. Comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar were inevitable, the man who stunned world cricket when he debuted for India at just 16 in 1989.
But Vaibhav did not celebrate his birthday.
"There was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early," he told broadcasters on Monday. His eyes were fixed on something bigger.
The cricketing world had already been shaken by his brute force last season—252 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 206.56. That included a 38-ball 101, making him the youngest T20 centurion and the second-fastest to the landmark in IPL history. If that wasn’t enough, he carried that aggression into junior cricket, rewriting record books.
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One of the most remarkable performances came in the U19 World Cup final, where he smashed 175 off just 80 balls against England to power India to their sixth title.
As jaw-dropping as those numbers were, calls for his India debut grew louder. But as IPL 2026 approached, caution crept into the conversation. The second season is often the real test—opposition teams arrive better prepared, armed with data and plans. That is where Vaibhav’s true examination began.
And when the moment came, he seized it.
How Vaibhav blew away CSK
A fearless approach brings both reward and risk. On Monday, Vaibhav didn’t start fluently. Timing eluded him early, and he even survived a scare in the opening over when Kartik Sharma dropped him at mid-wicket.
What followed summed up his mindset.
The very next ball disappeared for six over the same region.
He continued to struggle for clean timing initially, but once he settled, there was no stopping him. The turning point came in the third over, when he dismantled Matt Henry with a stunning six over deep backward point. It wasn’t just power, it was audacity.
Henry rolled his fingers over a slower ball, wide outside off. Vaibhav cleared his front leg and, with lightning bat speed, carved it over the ropes with precision.
From there, the assault intensified. Anshul Kamboj was taken apart. Noor Ahmad was dispatched with authority. By the end of the powerplay, Vaibhav had raced to a 15-ball half-century—the third-fastest in IPL history.
Although he fell in the very next over for a breathtaking 52 off 17 balls, the damage had already been done. Rajasthan Royals were 75 for 1 in just 6.2 overs—nearly three-fourths of the target effectively sealed.
Fearless, not reckless
It’s still early days, but Sooryavanshi showed no signs of carrying the burden of expectations in his second IPL season.
His wagon wheel from the innings—resembling an hourglass—highlighted not just brute force, but positional awareness. He created angles, manipulated gaps, and dictated terms to the bowlers. This wasn’t just hitting. It was calculated aggression.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More