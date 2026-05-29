How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won over God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar: 9-hour grind, Bradmanesque stance and a divine swing

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been called many things in his young professional cricket career: AI, prototype, baby boss, modern-day Don Bradman. Yet, none of these superlatives comes even close to that one tweet sent out from Bandra around 9 PM on Wednesday. As Sooryavanshi went berserk en route to scoring 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, missing the record for the fastest-ever IPL century by one ball, the great Sachin Tendulkar showered him with arguably the single-biggest compliment of his life. What could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have possibly done to impress Sachin Tendulkar? Now you know (AFP/PTI)

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does,” wrote the Master Blaster.

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And when it’s Tendulkar-approved, you know it’s bloody special. After all, no one understands bat swing better than the God of cricket himself. Sachin’s was the best in the business when he burst through the ranks in the late 1980s. As a 15-year-old, the speed at which his hands worked magic with the bat made jaws drop. Game recognises game, and as Tendulkar rightfully pointed out, Sooryavanshi is in a class of his own. Nothing seems to trouble him. Irrespective of the speed at which the ball comes at him, it reaches the boundary even quicker with brute force. Sooryavanshi’s wild bat swing is indeed a key part of his success.

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A lot of cricketers doing wonderful things with their skills at this age are God-gifted. But that wasn’t the case with Sooryavanshi. Vaibhav mastered it with time. Time? Really? Where was it? He’s still a teenager. But even when he wasn’t, Sooryavanshi spent countless hours in the nets every day, facing ball after ball, driving, cutting and pulling relentlessly to master timing, balance and pace.

‘Vaibhav would train from 8 AM to 4-5 PM’ “Vaibhav’s bat swing has improved with regular practice. In 2022, when he was 11, Vaibhav would train from 8 AM to 4-5 PM. He would face deliveries bowled to him at 125-130 clicks, and even though he was rough around the edges, he picked up brilliantly, and you could see it in his batting now,” Sooryavanshi’s coach Manish Ojha tells Hindustan Times Digital.

At the Gennex Cricket Academy, Sooryavanshi was put to the task. With balls thrown at him, manually or machines – he was asked to play all shots: lift, cut, upper cut, pulls, step out and smash, slogs. Open-net sessions, match simulations, and target/power hitting became an integral part of his learning.

The second bit Tendulkar mentioned was Sooryavanshi’s footwork: how he effortlessly gets his right leg into a position that allows him to generate tremendous power. Once again, Tendulkar is spot on. Sooryavanshi is changing what length means in the modern game. As has been documented, his strike rate against length balls this season is 240-plus, while others against the same length are operating closer to 140-plus.

Sooryavanshi loves feasting on fuller deliveries, as his strike rate of 278 suggests, having smashed eight fours and nine sixes. Against good length balls, it dips to 197, with 22 sixes. He is equally merciless against the back-of-a-length deliveries, plundering 16 sixes and 12 fours. Of the eight bouncers he has faced, Sooryavanshi has dispatched three for sixes at an astonishing 325. The only area that troubles him slightly is the yorker – full tosses have been few and far between – but when they’re being smashed at 125, does it really qualify as a weakness?