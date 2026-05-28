Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar takes note of his batting

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" he tweeted.

Tendulkar was among the many left stunned by Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking assault against SRH, with the batting legend praising the teenager’s fearless approach, bat swing and ability to create room so effortlessly against deliveries aimed at his body.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of the most explosive knocks in IPL playoff history against Sunrisers Hyderabad , proving once again that pressure only sharpens his game. In a high-stakes eliminator, the 15-year-old tore into the SRH attack with a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls, falling only three runs short of Chris Gayle ’s record for the fastest IPL century. His assault, marked by fearless strokeplay and astonishing ball-striking, left Hyderabad stunned and the cricketing world talking. Sooryavanshi smashed 12 sixes during the innings, turning the eliminator into a one-sided spectacle within a matter of overs. The innings drew admiration from across the cricketing fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar , who took to X to praise the teenager’s remarkable knock.

The teenage sensation only found out about Tendulkar’s post when someone informed him during a light-hearted chat with teammate Dhruv Jurel for the IPL website.

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Sooryavanshi admitted that hearing praise from Tendulkar came as a surprise to him, with the teenager calling it a proud and deeply motivating moment to receive recognition from someone he considers the “God of Cricket.”

"It feels really good, sir. It motivates me. You just told me about it; I wasn't even aware. And of course, everyone knows he is the God of Cricket. If he has tweeted something like that, it's a huge deal for us that a legend like him has tweeted about us. So, of course, it is a matter of pride,” Sooryavanshi said in the video on the IPL website.