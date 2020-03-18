e-paper
‘Howzat’- Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s cricketer avatar

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from November 2005 to December 2018.

cricket Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:52 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plays cricket.(Twitter/Shivraj Singh Chouhan)
         

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took to Twitter to share some photographs in which the Bharatiya Janata Party politician can be seen enjoying a game of cricket. Chouhan posted the photographs with the caption ‘ Howzat’. 

Chouhan was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from November 2005 to December 2018, staying in power for three terms. With the ongoing crisis in the Congress government, BJP could be in a position to form the government yet again if Chief Minister Kamal Nath fails the floor test in the legislative assembly.

The 61-year old has also been a Member of Parliament from the Vidisha constituency, winning from the seat four times.

