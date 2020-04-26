e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Humein to pata hi nahi tha’: Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolls Cheteshwar Pujara

‘Humein to pata hi nahi tha’: Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolls Cheteshwar Pujara

With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, Pujara uploaded a picture of himself batting in the nets and his post read: “The thing I miss the most in this lockdown is being on the cricket field.”

cricket Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara(R) raises his bat after scoring 50 runs as his partner Shikhar Dhawan.
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara(R) raises his bat after scoring 50 runs as his partner Shikhar Dhawan.(NurPhoto via Getty Images)
         

India opener Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolled Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter shared a photograph of himself on social media recently.

With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, Pujara uploaded a picture of himself batting in the nets and his post read: “The thing I miss the most in this lockdown is being on the cricket field.”

Dhawan took note of this post from Pujara and his he commented: “Sachi humein pata hi nahi tha tu cricket miss kar raha hai (We didn’t have the slightest of clue that you were missing cricket) Wow!”

READ: 

Fast-bowler Umesh Yadav also joined in the fun and posted a laughing emoji on Pujara’s post. In normal circumstances, the cricketers would have been currently playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to coronavirus crisis, the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Pujara, who didn’t find any taker in the IPL auction, was supposed to play for Gloucestershire in this year’s County season but that was postponed as well. He was set to play the first six matches of the County Championship from April 12 to May 22.

Pujara had previously played in England for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news