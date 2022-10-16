'I already have my XI for Pakistan match. Those players are...': Rohit Sharma ahead of blockbuster T20 World Cup match

The 2022 T20 World Cup begins from Sunday onwards in Australia with Sri Lanka and Namibia kicking off the proceedings for the group matches before the tournament heads to the Super 12 stage from October 22 onwards with defending champions Australia up against the runner-up from 2021 final, Nee Zealand. But all eyes will be on the match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 where India will face Pakistan in their World Cup opener. And ahead of the blockbuster tie, Rohit made a statement on India's playing XI for the Pakistan match.

India had already reached Australia earlier this month to begin their preparation for the T20 World Cup. They have played two practice matches, against Western Australia, and will later face Australia and New Zealand which will give the Men in Blue more practice and time to figure out their combination for the World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'Average Indian wedding photos': Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam's photoshoot ahead of blockbuster T20 WC tie sparks meme-fest

However, Rohit has his plan set for the Pakistan match. Speaking to the media in the mega press conference on Friday, Rohit revealed that he knows his playing XI for for the much-awaited clash at the MCG and that the players have already been informed.

“I don’t believe in last-minute decisions. We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already, those players are informed. I don’t believe in last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well,” he added.

It is yet to be seen if Mohammed Shami, who just reached Australia as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah, will find a place in the XI. India might want to play the fast bowler in the two warm-up matches that remain given that Shami has not been part of India's T20I squad since the last World Cup.

"I haven’t seen Shami as yet. But I am hearing good things about him. I will gauge him during the practice in Brisbane tomorrow (Sunday)," he added.

