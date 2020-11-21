‘He is calm about everything’: Sakshi Dhoni names the only person who can upset or provoke MSD

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:18 IST

‘Who can upset MS Dhoni?’ This is the question which either Dhoni himself can answer or someone who is closest to him. Entire world has seen that the former Indian captain has been the calmest of all on the field. Be it a massive victory or a heart-wrenching defeat, Dhoni has dealt every situation in his own way.

But when it comes to his life off the field, there is only one person who can provoke him and it’s his wife Sakshi.

Sakshi celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday. On this occasion, the Chennai Super Kings had a conversation with her where she spoke many unknown facts about the former Indian cricketer. She revealed that she is the only person who can upset and provoke her husband.

“He is calmer about everything. I’m the only one who can provoke him or upset him because I’m closest to him. He vents out his anger out on me. I’m fine with it,” Sakshi said during the conversation.

Mrs Dhoni went on to reveal that the couple never discusses cricket at home. There daughter Ziva hardly listens to anybody but her father.

“First of all we don’t discuss cricket. That’s his profession. They are professionals. You cannot talk about his baby, his love. She (Ziva) only listens to him. If I’m telling do something. If I’m telling her finish your food quickly or eat this vegetable, I’ll have to tell her 10 times, including Mahi’s mother, including Sheila aunty. Mahi will tell her once and it will just happen in a jiffy,” Sakshi says in the video.

Sakshi also spoke about the Dhoni’s long hairs which he donned at the time of his international debut. His look may have inspired many youngsters that time but Sakshi has different thoughts about that.

“Luckily, I did not see him with long hair because if I had seen him in that orange long hair, I wouldn’t have ever looked at him. There has to be aesthetics. John (Abraham) it sorted of suited him that time, but Mahi with long hair and with that orange colour on top, was like...(Sakshi rolls her eyes).”

MS Dhoni had the toughest time in IPL 2020. The CSK skipper managed to score just 200 runs without a single fifty-plus score. For the first in IPL history, CSK failed to make it to the playoffs under Dhoni’s leadership.

But the fans are hopeful for team’s strong comeback next year as Dhoni clarified that that this was not his last IPL with CSK.