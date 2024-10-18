‘I am not protecting Virat Kohli’: Karthik lashes out at Gautam Gambhir in ‘KL Rahul should have batted at No. 3’ claim

India had a disastrous batting display, and were bundled out for 46 in 31.2 overs against New Zealand, on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Bengaluru on Thursday. Only Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) managed double figure scores, as Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke ran riot for the visitors. Dinesh Karthik lashed out at Gautam Gambhir's tactical approach.

Henry bagged a five-wicket haul and O'Rourke scalped four dismissals. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were dismissed for ducks.

The batting order saw a big change as Kohli was promoted to no. 3, from his usual no. 4 position. The no. 3 position has been occupied by Shubman Gill in recent times, but he reportedly complained about a stiff neck and was not included in the playing XI.

Dinesh Karthik lashes out at Gautam Gambhir

Commenting on head coach Gautam Gambhir's decision to change Kohli's batting position, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik pointed out that the batter was 'best suited' to no.4.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said, "I am not protecting Virat Kohli. He has the temperament and technique of some of the greatest batters that have ever played. If I make a change, it is because I believe that player will do well there, not because I want to protect Virat Kohli. He walks in at no. 3 in every ODI, he opens in T20, now you can say the ball is different, it's not moving as much, 100 percent, in Test cricket where is the best suited place for Virat Kohli, no. 4."

Karthik also felt that Rahul should have been promoted to no. 3 by Gambhir. "Commendable on Virat Kohli also, he could have easily said, 'no, let me bat at four, because you can put KL Rahul or Sarfaraz Khan at three.' Coach would have said, 'fine, I will manage that conversation.' The fact that he said, 'no, I am happy to go at three,' tells you the mindset. Results are one thing, obviously it hasn't gone his way today, but just the fact that India is at a place where people are willing to adapt and at the same time give respect to what the coach thinks, I won't say it is the right decision. I still feel personally KL should have batted at three, that's what I feel, that's different. But I definitely don't follow Gambhir's thinking of let's have the same batting order, so that there's consistency in their thought process and eventually the results will come out," he added.

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway drove New Zealand to a lead with ease. Latham (15) soon fell to Kuldeep Yadav, but Conway kept going and built a partnership with Will Young (33).

Conway lost his wicket to R Ashwin, departing for 91 off 105 balls. Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) remained unbeaten for New Zealand and will resume batting on Day 3.