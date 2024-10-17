Menu Explore
Jadeja disappointed with Rohit Sharma's ‘attacking’ approach, drops unfiltered remark: ‘Won toss, lost everything else’

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 17, 2024 08:18 PM IST

Ajay Jadeja was unimpressed with India's batting approach vs New Zealand on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match.

It was total disaster for Rohit Sharma as India were bundled out for 46 on Day 2 of their ongoing first Test match against New Zealand, in Bengaluru on Thursday. The visitors ended the final session at 180/3, grabbing a strong lead of 134 runs.

India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)

Analysing India's performance on Day 2, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja was vocal about displeasure with Rohit and Co's batting approach.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant hit on right knee in big injury scare as India’s horror Day 2 worsens, carried off field in worrying scenes

Speaking on Colors Cineplex, he said, "If we see today's day, you won only the toss and lost everything else. The batting was probably the most disappointing. The team did what they could from their side in bowling. However, the fielding support was also missing. So the chances that came also slipped out of their hands."

"Such a day has come after a long time in Indian cricket, and that happens. You play almost 365 days, if you count your worst day among those, today might be that day. The scorecard shows it's a huge day in history. Whatever the Indian team wanted didn't happen today apart from winning the toss," he added.

New Zealand destroy India

Only Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) reached double figures for India, who also saw Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin depart for ducks. For New Zealand's bowling department, Matt Henry picked a five-wicket haul, Will O'Rourke bagged four dismissals.

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway took New Zealand to a lead quickly, with the former falling for 15 off 49 balls to Kuldeep Yadav. Then Conway built a strong partnership with Will Young (33). Conway narrowly missed out on a ton, registering 91 off 105 balls. Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) will resume batting for the visitors on Day 3. The hosts also saw wicketkeeper Pant limp off in the final session, after being hit on his right knee in the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
