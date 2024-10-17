Rishabh Pant hit on right knee in big injury scare as India’s horror Day 2 worsens, carried off field in worrying scenes

Team India faced an injury scare on Thursday as Rishabh Pant, the side's star wicketkeeper-batter, was hit on his knee during his keeping duties on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand. With New Zealand cruising to a strong lead, the incident involving Pant unfolded off the final ball of Jadeja's fifth over, when Devon Conway missed a delivery after advancing down the wicket. Rishabh Pant carried off the field during Day 2 vs New Zealand(X)

Pant, attempting a quick stumping, failed to collect the ball cleanly as it struck his right knee, causing him to collapse in visible pain.

The physio was immediately summoned, and Pant’s discomfort was evident as he winced while receiving medical attention on the field. After a brief halt in play, Pant was helped off the ground by the team physio, with India’s substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel donning his pads and helmet to replace him.

According to ICC regulations, a substitute may act as wicketkeeper with the umpires' consent, and Jurel took over behind the stumps as India looked to claw back into the match.

Pant’s injury scare comes in just his third Test match since returning to the red-ball format following a horrific car accident in December 2022. The accident had caused severe damage to his right knee, which had been bent at a near 90-degree angle at the time of the crash.

His return to cricket, first in the 2024 IPL, then in T20 World Cup, and later in India’s Test series against Bangladesh, marked a significant milestone in his recovery. Pant even scored a stunning century in his comeback Test series.

Earlier in the day, India had endured a batting collapse, being bowled out for 46, their third-lowest Test total ever, with Pant top-scoring with 20 runs.

Pant was among the only two Indian batters to have crossed the double figures in the first innings.

India 46 all out

It had been a stunning collapse for the hosts, who decided to bat first on a tricky wicket. With Shubman Gill unavailable for selection due to neck stiffness, Virat Kohli batted at no.3 while Sarfaraz Khan was included in the XI; however, both were dismised for a duck. The Indian innings had five batters walking back without contributing to the scorecard, as the side was bundled for its lowest score in home Tests.