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'I bat, I bowl, I field, I skipper': Hardik Pandya chirpy despite 10th Mumbai Indians defeat in IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya had a good outing with the bat and it appeared that was enough to make him happy. One wonders how MI fans would react to that.

Updated on: May 24, 2026 08:57 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya didn't look too bothered after his team suffered another loss in IPL 2026 and finished ninth on the points table with four wins and 10 defeats.

Another bad season for Hardik Pandya!(PTI)

On Sunday afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium, Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals, who needed to win to qualify for the play-offs, were put into bat by Pandya, but despite losing wickets at regular intervals, they managed to post a competitive total of 205. MI made a match of it, but for the large part of their chase, they didn't look comfortable. They eventually lost by 30 runs to end their campaign on a sad note.

Also Read: Jofra Archer single-handedly takes RR to the play-offs; his contribution can’t be overstated enough

Pandya, who has been in the firing line all through the season, however, was surprisingly chirpy in the post-match interview. His body language didn't suggest one bit that he had captained a team that lost 10 games in IPL 2026.

Pandya didn't bowl a single delivery in the match, though. During the game, he was seen stretching. When asked if something was wrong with him, he answered in the negative. "Everything is fine. I bat, I bowl, I field, I skip [skipper he meant], so it's okay, it's fair for me to have a game where I just batted and enjoyed myself," he said.

Right there, Pandya gave away why he was feeling good. He had batted well after all. Anyway, it will be interesting to see if he would be back as MI captain next year or even as a player. In his three seasons as captain with MI so far, they have been quite substandard. 10th finish in 2024, play-off appearance in 2025 and 9th this season.

When all is said and done, he should have been a bit despondent after his team disappointed its fans massively.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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