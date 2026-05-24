Jofra Archer single-handedly takes RR to the play-offs; his contribution can’t be overstated enough

Foreign players tend to get much less recognition for what they do in the Indian Premier League. Which is understandable. It's an Indian league so obviously the focus is always on Indian players and their heroics, whether they are seasoned or newbies. The only problem with that is that we often end up not noticing a player like Jofra Archer's contribution. What a day at the office for Jofra Archer. (Raju Shinde)

He has been just fantastic this season. 21 wickets in 14 games. His economy rate has been a bit on the high side (around 9) by his high standards, but then he has been a wicket-taker as well. More often than not, he has taken wickets in the Powerplay. On Sunday, he, for the umpteenth time, struck in the first six overs, accounting for Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma heads unwanted IPL record list as he ends IPL 2026 with a duck

Archer is an out-and-out fast bowler, and it's not an easy job. In India's heat, clocking 145kmph ball in and ball out is very challenging. But Archer has done it to a tee, without slacking even for a moment. Just the very attitude makes him precious.

Against Mumbai, Archer didn't just contribute with the ball. He also played the most important innings for his team, which was reeling at 119/5 in the 13th over when Archer joined South African Donovan Ferreira. He understood his job real well. That was to keep Ferreira company. The way he played his first few balls, it was clear he was determined to give Ferreira the strike. Mind you, he was sent ahead of a much more accomplished batsman Ravindra Jadeja. And Archer came in with a plan. Off his first six balls, he only scored 4; however, when the South African departed in the 16th over, Archer let go of his restraint and cut loose.

By the time the Englishman got out in the 18th over, he had scored 32 off 15 balls, and RR were breathing so much better at 175/8. The visitors went on to score 205. Archer wasn't done yet. Rohit and Naman were to learn it soon. He bowled three overs in the Powerplay and conceded just 14 runs and suffocated the opposition batsmen not a little. Later, he came to bowl his last over and continued where he had left off. MI needed 59 to win off 30 balls at that time, but Archer gave away just three runs in the over. Not just that, he got rid of the dangerous-looking Hardik Pandya to bring his team back into the contest.

In all, Archer bowled 12 dots.

More effort from Jofra Archer! He wasn’t done yet. In the next over, he saved a boundary off a ball that was hit straight. He slid and saved three precious runs. In the 18th over, he almost grabbed a diving catch after a decent run. He didn’t care about picking up an injury that could have sent him out of cricket for months. He is injury prone after all! There are Test matches for England coming up, but that was the last thing on his mind. He wanted RR to win at all costs.

After all he had done, there was no way RR were going to lose what was a knockout game for them, to all intents and purposes.

Archer's contribution can't be overstated enough. Without his effort, RR wouldn't have been in the play-offs. Absolutely high-class stuff.

There was one downside to his performance though: it made the next and last game of the league stage between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals an absolute dead rubber. Archer took all life out of it.

That observation was for fun, of course!