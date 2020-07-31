I broke my foot, was told not to walk but I played the 3rd Test against Australia: Former India spinner Dilip Doshi recalls 1981 tour

cricket

Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi narrated how he played a Test match in Australia with a broken foot, battling through excruciating pain to help India win the match and draw level in the three-match series.

Doshi was talking about the third Test match against Australia in Melbourne in 1981. After losing the first Test match by an innings and four runs in Sydney and drawing the second match in Adelaide, the pressure was on the visitors to win the final match to save the series.

Doshi was India’s premier spinner on that tour and one of India’s key weapons. But about a week before the series-deciding third Test, Doshi ended up injuring his foot in a tour game which made him a doubtful starter for the Test match.

“I broke my foot to an inswinging yorker on the first of February 1981 against Queensland. I hobbled off the field. I had to go to the hospital to get an X-Ray. After the reports came the doctor said ‘you shouldn’t be walking, you have to take complete rest for three weeks’. I said it was not possible as I’ve got a Test match on the 7th. He said ‘when you go to Melbourne, put your foot in ice to keep the swelling down but you shouldn’t be walking for three weeks. I said I will play,” Doshi told former India spinner Murali Kartik in an interview.

“I told the team. Raj Singh was there, wing commander Salim Durani was our manager and I also told my captain Sunil Gavaskar that I’ve got a bruised foot but I’ll be alright for the match.

“During my stay, the Melbourne Football Club physiotherapist used to come to my room, put electrodes on my feet to keep the swelling down, and the day before the match, in the team meeting I was asked ‘are you fit to play?’ I said ‘I’m fit’. But they said ‘you haven’t bowled for seven days, we need you to prove your fitness tomorrow morning and bowl at least 12 deliveries to our satisfaction before we let you play.’ I said fine,” said Doshi who represented India in 33 Tests and 15 ODIs between 1979 and 1983.

“Trust me it was very very tough. I have great faith in meditation and the prayers that I do. I went to the field the next day and I must tell you, I learned how not to put weight on my left foot, which was broken. I bowled 12 deliveries, was watched by Raj Singh, Durani, and Gavaskar. They said okay. Then I only made one request to my captain that if you don’t mind I will field at mid-on on both the sides as my foot is bruised, it’ll save me from running. None of that happened. I fielded in the boundary. But I was able to play that game. I had to put my foot in a bucket of ice after every interval so that I was able to wear my socks and tie my boots. I was able to play through sheer willpower and by the grace of God. I must tell you, it’s an extremely fond memory,” added Doshi.

The left-arm spinner went on to bowl as many as 52 overs in the first innings – the most – and picked up three wickets. In the second, he bowled another 22 overs and picked up two important wickets as India managed to win the match by 59 runs.