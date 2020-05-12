‘I can dismiss Steve Smith...’- Shoaib Akhtar reveals four-ball plan to get rid of Aussie great

cricket

When thinking about the modern-day great batsmen, Australia’s Steve Smith is among the first few names that will come into minds of all. The right-handed batsman has score 7,227 runs in 73 innings at an average of a whoppoing 62.84. He has already scored 26 hundreds and three double tons in the longest format. Smith has also scored 4,162 runs in 125 ODIs at an average of 42.47.

Smith’s stats attest to the fact that it is not easy for the bowlers to get him out. But Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar says that he has a four-ball plan to do just that.

In a tweet, ESPNCricinfo paired 10 retired cricketers with 10 current superstars and questioned the fans on which contest they would like to see take place. One of the options in the list was a contest between Akhtar and Smith.

The former Pakistan speedster retweeted the graphic, and joked that he can dismiss Smith in just four balls. “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol,” he said.

Akhtar, in his memorable career, has played 46 Tests in which he picked 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. The right-arm pacer also played 163 ODis in which he picked 247 wickets at an average of 24.97, and 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.