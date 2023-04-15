'I can never do what Rinku Singh did the other night. What level is this?': Kohli's blockbuster take on KKR star

Rinku Singh's magnificent knock in Ahmedabad earlier this week created a huge impression on not just his teammates but also on the veterans and legends of the game. Smashing five straight sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans when KKR needed 29 to seal the chase of 205, Rinku etched his name in history and made a lasting impression in the minds of some of greatest batters in the sports, including Virat Kohli. The former RCB captain admitted that he was flabbergasted at Rinku's knock while adding that he could never do that in his life. (RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023)

Like Kohli in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne, Rinku too was left in a spot with his team needing 48 off the final 18 balls. He managed a couple of boundaries in the penultimate over to reduce the equation to 29 runs. Umesh Yadav then took the most crucial single ever for KKR to put Rinku on strike and rest was destruction at its best. Against his ‘friend’ Yash Dayal, Rinku launched five sixes consecutively to help KKR win a thriller.

Veteran India cricketer Robin Uthappa, on Jio Cinema, asked Kohli, before the start of RCB's third home game in IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals, on jow the youngsters have fared in the season when the India star quickly touched upon Rinku's knock. He admitted that he was left dumbfounded at the level of batting that the KKR star had put forth that night, something that was beyond his imagination.

"What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see. Look at this IPL, I couldn't even think of doing stuff what these young guys are doing. Just the other night, Rinku Singh hits 5 Sixes in last 5 balls which is amazing & never happened something like that. Coming in an hitting five sixes in a row to win a match, I mean what level is this? So that transition is happening is great. It is great to see such youngsters coming up," he said.

Rinku on Friday took KKR to the doorsteps of yet another magical win with his unbeaten 58 at the Eden Gardens, but was left unfortunate as the hosts lost by 23 runs against SRH.

