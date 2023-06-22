Home / Cricket / ‘I can’t lose that tag already?': Broad takes brutal dig at 'No.1 villain' tag for Ollie Robinson after Ashes 1st Test

By HT Sports Desk
Jun 22, 2023

Stuart Broad had a savage reply after Ollie Robinson was called ‘no.1 villain’ by an Australian channel.

Every Ashes series between England and Australia becomes a memorable occasion not only because of the cricket being played, but also because of the hype that surrounds it, as media personalities and fan groups get involved in the game just as much as the players. Cricket’s fierce and longest-standing rivalry has always been fought on and off the pitch, and that proved to be very true as the sideshow of Ollie Robinson became as much a mark of the first Test at Edgbaston as the thrilling day 5 encounter itself. However, the English team continue to be in good spirits despite the loss, taking the opportunity for banter and a battle of wits against Australian pundits and media.

Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Scott Boland (AP)
Prompted by the reaction of Robinson to scalping centurion Usman Khawaja’s wicket in the first innings, as the Englishman gave Khawaja an expletive-filled send-off and then defended it in the following press conference, the war of words between the Australian media and Robinson hasn’t abated. Robinson was on the end of many jokes after he said Australia had “three number 11s”, only for Nathan Lyon – the no.10 for the side – to play an important role in completing the chase in Birmingham. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden also piled it into Robinson, calling him a “forgettable cricketer”.

In the build-up to what is certain to be a fiery Test at Lord’s, Australian sports channel Fox Cricket added on to the fire, with their Twitter handle branding Robinson the “No. 1 villain”. However, Robinson’s fast-bowling colleague Stuart Broad wasn’t ready to stand for that, and used his humour to get one back at Fox Cricket.

In a reply to their tweet, Broad wrote ““No1 Villain?!” I can’t have lost that tag already can I?! Disappointing.” Broad relishes the role of being an instigator and a thorn in the foot of the Aussies, and spent much of the Edgbaston Test getting the Hollies stand to add their voice to England’s bowling effort, often to good effect.

The fast bowler, who has 137 wickets against Australia going all the way back to the 2009 Ashes, has had many mini-battles with Australia over the years. His resume in this matter includes not walking when he thickly edged a delivery to Michael Clarke at slip, or taking sly digs at opener David Warner after dismissing him 7 times in 10 innings during the 2019 Ashes.

Playing the role of the pantomime villain and adding some more passion to England’s play against the Australians at Lord’s might be important for Ben Stokes’s team, as the hosts seek a way back into the series. Despite the digs at him, Robinson did end with 5 wickets for the Test match, while Broad had 6. They will need a better performance from the leader of the attack in James Anderson, but whatever selection choices are made, England will certainly look to come roaring back into the series at the home of cricket.

