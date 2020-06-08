e-paper
Home / Cricket / I challenge Ben Stokes to dismiss MS Dhoni: Sreesanth reacts to England all-rounder’s claims

I challenge Ben Stokes to dismiss MS Dhoni: Sreesanth reacts to England all-rounder’s claims

Sreesanth, who has won two World Cups under Dhoni, has warned Stokes regarding his comments, claiming the former India captain is not one to forget.

cricket Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:22 IST
Ben Stokes batting against India during an ODI series.
Ben Stokes batting against India during an ODI series. (Getty Images)
         

Fast bowler S Sreesanth has not taken too kindly to Ben Stokes’ remark about MS Dhoni in regard to India’s World Cup match against England last year. In his book, ‘On Fire,’ the England allrounder had mentioned there was ‘little or no intent ‘ from Dhoni during India’s chase of 338 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

“I hope Ben Stokes wishes he never plays against Dhoni, because he (Dhoni) doesn’t forget anything,” Sreesanth said during an Instagram Live. “I wish Stokes all the best because if during the IPL or an India-England match, him and Dhoni cross paths again, whatever the one or two million Stokes has been getting, it’ll all go away. Dhoni may even end his career.”

Sreesanth, whose ban – due to his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal – ends in September, challenged Stokes, the second-ranked ICC ODI allrounder – to dismiss Dhoni in a match and fancied the idea of one day bowling to the England all-rounder.

“I openly challenge Stokes to dismiss Dhoni, irrespective of whether he’s the No. 1 allrounder in the world. Ben Stokes, you’ve been playing for the last four to five years and since I wasn’t playing, I am really looking forward to bowl to you brother. Just to give an answer to what you said about Dhoni.”

