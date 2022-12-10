Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I could have scored 300': Ishan Kishan's audacious statement after record-smashing double century

cricket
Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:34 PM IST

After the knock, Ishan made an audacious statement, saying that he could have gone for 300 as well.

India's Ishan Kishan celebrates scoring a century during the third one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chittagong(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Displaying insane power-hitting, young India batter Ishan Kishan smashed a record knock of 210 runs on Saturday in the third and final match of the ODI series against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He became the seventh international batter to the feat, fourth from India and the fastest ever batter in world cricket to score 200 runs in an ODI innings. Ishan's 131-ball knock helped India finished with a colossal 409 for eight. After the knock, Ishan made an audacious statement, saying that he could have gone for 300 as well. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd ODI)

Opening the batting for India in place of injured captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan grabbed the opportunity with both hands. After Shikhar Dhawan's early departure, he stitched a record 290-run stand for the second wicket. Kohli, en route, scored his 44th ODI ton, and his first in 1214 days in the format. But his efforts were overshadowed by Ishan's sensational knock.

He completed his century in 85 balls and then went in blitzkrieg mode as 156 of his runs came in just boundaries. Ishan was eventually dismissed in the 36th over, but believed that had he carried his bat through, he could have surely finished with 300 runs.

“The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear - if the ball is there, I'll go for it. I'm blessed to hear my name amid such legends. Still feel when I got out - 15 overs were left. Could've scored 300 also,” he said at the end of India's innings.

Ishan also credited Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav for his knock. “Batting with Virat bhai, he has such good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it's your first. Had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity,” he added.

HT Sports Desk

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

