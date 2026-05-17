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‘I don’t care if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15, 16 or 14’: Ravi Shastri tells BCCI to create history

Tonight, the 15-year-old is back in action against Delhi Capitals. Shastri’s words should encourage him to smash more records.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 02:11 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Ravi Shastri has come out aggressively in support of teenage Indian star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and wants him to debut for India without delay.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looks absolutely ready for his India debut.(AP)

15-year-old Sooryavanshi has been a devastating force in white-ball cricket in the last couple of years, and he has scored two centuries in the IPL, where some of the top bowlers have bowled to him. Despite his great run, many have advocated that he should prove himself a little more before the selectors bestow the India debut on him. Shastri disagrees -- strongly.

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“A lot of people will ask, is he 15, is he 16, is he 14? I don't care. I just see the way he is batting at the moment and the way he's taking on all comers twice his age or maybe two and a half times his age. It doesn't matter to him," Shastri told host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

Sooryavanshi has scored 440 runs so far in IPL 2026 in 11 games at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 236.56, including a 103 off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has hit six 40 sixes, maximum by any this season.

Last year, he had scored a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans. In the Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year, he scored 175 off just 80 balls in Harare as the Indian team comfortably beat England. He is also the youngest in world cricket to score a List A hundred playing for Bihar last year.

Tonight, he is back in action against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the match, Shastri's words should encourage him to smash some more records.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / ‘I don’t care if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15, 16 or 14’: Ravi Shastri tells BCCI to create history
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