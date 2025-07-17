‘I don’t know when you'll come back to England': Karun Nair's second life set to end as India to pick Sai Sudharsan

Karun Nair’s place in India’s playing XI for the fourth Test against England is under serious doubt, with Sai Sudharsan emerging as the likely replacement for the match starting July 23 at Old Trafford. The change at No.3 is set to be the only one in India's XI for the all-important fourth Test that India desperately need to win to stand a chance of taking the series. India's Karun Nair walks off the field(AP)

Karun Nair, who returned to the Test side after an eight-year absence, has managed to get starts in most of his six innings on the current tour but has failed to convert them into significant scores. Batting at number three, Nair has shown glimpses of form, especially while driving, but has struggled with deliveries rising from a length.

His dismissal in the second innings at Lord’s — shouldering arms to an incoming delivery from Brydon Carse — raised further questions about his judgment and confidence at the crease.

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series, and with a week to go before the penultimate Test, the team management is weighing its options. The 33-year-old Nair may end up being the only change to the XI that played at Lord’s, with 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan expected to return.

Sudharsan was left out after his debut match to accommodate an extra batting option at number eight, despite not doing much wrong in his first outing. With India now needing to level the series, the management appears ready to invest in youth.

India set to pick Sai Sudharsan in Manchester

Former India wicketkeeper and current commentator Deep Dasgupta backed the move to invest in Sai Sudharsan.

“In the Playing XI, you don’t want more than one change. If there is only one, it would be replacing Karun Nair with Sai Sudharsan. Because Karun Nair hasn’t made any runs,” Dasgupta said. “He’s got starts, but hasn’t converted them into big scores. I also believe he doesn’t look that comfortable at the crease either.”

Dasgupta added that looking ahead, it makes sense to give Sudharsan more opportunities. “Sai Sudharsan is a young player. If you want to invest in this England series, you’d rather invest in a younger player. Karun Nair has got starts in both Test matches, but he hasn’t looked that convincing. So if you’re looking to build ahead, you might as well invest in someone like Sai Sudharsan. Because after this, I don’t know when you’ll come back to a series in England.”

With two Tests remaining, India will be hoping that a more settled and confident batting lineup can help them square the series in Manchester.