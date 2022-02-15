'I don't see any T20 team in the world where he doesn't fit as a batter': Nehra's special praise for Gujarat Titans star

Ashish Nehra cut a busy figure across both days of the IPL 2022 auction. Sitting with his colleagues at the table, the Gujarat Titans coach played a huge role is acquiring the players that will represent the Ahmedabad-based team in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Nehra and Co spent ₹89.95 crore in assembling a team of 22 players, featuring the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson and Rahul Tewatia, all of whom were expensive buys.

The team's all-rounder department appears a little short with only Vijay Shankar and Tewatia being the two options that come to mind. Of, course, there is the star presence of captain Hardik Pandya, but just how much he can contribute with the ball remains to be seen. Hardik had rarely bowled in the previous two seasons for the Mumbai Indians, and although he does have a 'surprise' in store, whether he will be able to bowl 4 overs promises to be a headscratcher for the Titans.

Having said that, coach Nehra has no such concerns, who believes that even if the GT captain is not able to bowl, he believes in the core composition of the squad and reckons Hardik as a batter alone is a great asset to have.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka series no longer beginning with Tests, BCCI announces revised schedule

"If he bowls, it's great. But to be very honest, we are more than happy to have Hardik Pandya as a pure batsman. I don't see any T20 team in the world, not talking just about the IPL, where Hardik doesn't fit as a batsman. Whatever number he bats, be it 4 or 5 or 6," Nehra told India Today. "Yes, there is always speculation around his bowling. If he can bowl for Gujarat Titans, that will be great. But yes, if he is only batting fit, I will be happy with Hardik Pandya."

Nehra spoke about the value that Vijay Shankar brings on the table. Marred with fitness issues and inconsistent form, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder has received the backing of the former India pacer to come good in IPL 2022.

"One of 2 holes, you always have to fill. If you see the same Shubman Gill or Devdutt Padikkal or Prithvi Shaw, they have become stars. Devdutt, we (RCB) got for ₹20 lakh. But see where Devdutt is now. I am hoping for somebody like Abhinav Manohar or Sai Kishore to do the job," said Nehra.