'I don't go and abuse the batter': Bumrah says he is 'aggressive', 'goes overboard' but doesn't 'start a sledge'

The opening day of the fifth and final Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw a high-adrenaline, high-octane conclusion, as a back-and-forth between Jasprit Bumrah and 19-year-old Sam Konstas saw the Indian bowler celebrate in the face off the Aussie youngster after dismissing Usman Khawaja with the final ball of the day. Umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat had to separate Sam Konstas and Jasprit Bumrah.(AP)

Bumrah, typically a reserved and level-headed character, was bothered by something Konstas said in the final over, and was quick to let him know after making a crucial first breakthrough for India. On top of Bumrah, names such as Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Virat Kohli were equally keen to jeer at the youngster after the wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

While Bumrah is of the quieter mold, he spoke in an interview with Forbes India for their Showstoppers 2024 segment, and revealed how he is often up for the fight given his upbringing as a youngster in cricket.

“I am aggressive, it’s just that I don’t need to go and abuse the batsman, because when I was a kid I saw the bowlers on the television screaming and shouting and going head-to-head,” explained India’s strike bowler and captain for this match. “When I tried it I became too aggressive, when I tried to play in club cricket it didn’t work in my favour.”

“When I realised that I go overboard, to control that I consciously worked on it,” he reflected. “When I’m nice and calm and relaxed, people don’t know what’s going on in my head, so that gives me a mental advantage. That helps me to stay calm, make better decisions.”

‘I’m not there to give throwdowns…'

Bumrah also argued that bowlers must be aggressive in a sport like cricket, which favours batters heavily, in terms of the mentality required: “And I am aggressive, I’m not there to give throwdowns to batters to hit. I’m there to do my job and make my team win. But my way of aggression is different, I don’t need to abuse, but my body language and the way I run in and bowl, that is how I want to show aggression.”

When asked if he chooses to sledge, Bumrah explained that he doesn’t hide if it comes up, but doesn’t seek it out, which seemed to be the case with Konstas, who has made himself into a sort of upstart in this series. “I obviously won’t lie, it happens. But I don’t start it,” said Bumrah. “But when it comes my way, I don’t back down as well, because that is how I started playing. It is very easy for me to start that battle, but I don’t do it consciously because I want to be in my zone or my moment.”

Australia head in overnight at 9-1, trying to track down India’s score of 185. Bumrah and co will hope enough spice remains in the pitch to make it an interesting battle after a relatively quiet performance with bat once again.