‘I felt David Miller might take a single’: Rashid Khan reacts to dramatic final-over call in DC’s one-run loss to GT

Prasidh came up with the perfect response in the next ball, removing Nigam (12). New batter Kuldeep Yadav took a single in the third ball, giving MIller the strike. Then in the fourth ball, Miller received a full delivery, outside off, slamming it to long-off for a six, and DC needed only two off two balls.

Despite needing only 2 runs off the final ball, Delhi Capitals crashed to a narrow one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 fixture on Wednesday. The final over was also a controversial moment, and it started off with David Miller batting with Vipraj Nigam. DC were at 198/6 and needed 13 off the last over. The final over started with a four as Nigam smacked Prasidh Krishna over wide mid-off, reducing the deficit to nine off five balls.

Also Read: Why David Miller’s no-single call to Kuldeep Yadav was the right move despite the outcome - Explained

In the fifth delivery, Miller failed to hit a boundary, and Kuldeep was halfway down for a single. But then the South African sent Kuldeep back, with DC needing two off the final delivery. In the final delivery, Miller received a slow, short ball, and he missed his pull shot, and the ball went to Buttler. Without any other options available, Kuldeep rushed for a single but fell short at the striker's end as Buttler removed him with a direct hit, with DC reaching 209/8 in 20 overs, in their chase of 211 runs.

‘I felt David Miller might take a single’: Rashid Khan Speaking on JioHotstar, GT spinner Rashid Khan broke his silence on the final over drama. "I felt David Miller might take a single on the next ball, but in that moment, you also think about different possibilities, like if another slower bouncer is bowled, there could be a chance of a wicket, and that’s exactly what happened. If he had taken a single earlier, the game could have gone deeper, but these are things you realise only afterwards. In the end, it turned out to be a great match, and we’re happy to come out on the winning side," he said.

After the final ball, Miller was visibly emotional, disappointed in himself. If he had taken the denied single, the match could have gone to the Super Over. But the veteran backed himself to wrap up proceedings for GT, and fell short.

GT are currently sixth in the IPL 2026 points table with two defeats and a win. Meanwhile, DC are fourth with two wins and a defeat.