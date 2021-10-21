‘I find winning 50-over World Cup more rewarding compared to T20s’: Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir rates winning the 50-over World Cup higher than the T20 World Cup. In his latest column in the Times of India, the cricketer-turned-politician noted that the 50-over World Cup comes with a novelty of four years as compared to two years in T20 cricket.

Gambhir also justified his pick from a fan's point of view and argued that staging a World Cup every two years dilutes the importance of the event.

"Born in 1981 and seeing cricket through the 90s and later, I find the win in the 50-over World Cup more rewarding as compared to T20s. There is a novelty attached to the 50-over format. It is staged every four years whereas the T20 World Cup comes around in almost no time. We have one now and another next year in Australia. Yes, the schedules have gone haywire due to Covid, but I am not sure if the fans can really recall the outcome of the previous T20 World Cup with the same accuracy as its 50-over counterpart," wrote Gambhir.

Gambhir played a crucial role in both the World Cups India won under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He scored 75 runs in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup and repeated a similar feat by adding 97 runs in the finale of the ICC World Cup in 2011 at Wankhede Stadium.

Gambhir also feels that the authorities should push to hold the mega-event once in every three years instead of the regular two years gap.

"If anything, the authorities can deliberate on the idea of pushing the T20 World Cup every three years. If I become a champion today I would want to hold on to that position for at least some time." the former India opener added.

Gambhir's remarks come as India prepare for the T20 World Cup, which is being played in UAE and Oman. The Men In Blue will start their campaign against Pakistan on October 24.