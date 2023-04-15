'I got a call from LSG, was keen to go there because of KL. Then, Nehra...': Hardik's staggering revelation on GT

Gujarat Titans enjoyed a stellar season in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, and one of the key reasons behind their victory in the season was captain Hardik Pandya. Returning to cricket after a nearly six-month break, Hardik ended as the side's highest run-scorer and steered the side to a resounding win in its maiden campaign; he eventually returned to Team India's limited-overs squads and captained the side in all T20Is this year.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya with team head coach Ashish Nehra(PTI)

However, the all-rounder has now revealed that things could've been very different for him, as he was close to the other debutants in the tournament – Lucknow Super Giants – in the previous edition. Both, Titans and Super Giants were the newest entrants in the league and the LSG had roped in KL Rahul as captain of the side; Hardik has now revealed that he was close to joining Rahul with the franchise because of his good relationship with the India batter.

“I did get a call from the other franchise (Lucknow Super Giants) as well, which was a new franchise in IPL. Someone who I knew (KL Rahul) was leading the team. For me, it was very important, considering the stage at which I was, where I really wanted to play with a person who has known me,” Hardik told Gaurav Kapoor in Gujarat Titans' podcast.

“I always found that people who know me have a different perspective than people who have never come across or come close to me. When I got the opportunity to work with someone I know, I was very keen to go to that side,” said Hardik further.

The all-rounder, then, mentions how a call from Ashish Nehra, who eventually became Titans' head coach, changed his mind. Nehra tried to convince Hardik to join the side and also mentioned that the all-rounder would lead the team.

“But then Ashu pa called me. At that time, the team also didn't have the permission to be part of the IPL. It was very haywire, things weren't even settled. He said, 'I'm going to be the coach. It isn't fixed yet, but I will be coach'. I was like, 'Ashu pa, if you weren't there, I wouldn't have even considered this because you're saying this… I've always felt you are one person who has understood what I am',” Hardik said.

"I'm simple to work with, the one who knows me, know what I am. I think he (Nehra) comes in those categories who has found the right side of me. I was completely off the grid because I took a sabbatical, and I was away from the sport. I had decided not to be available for anything.

“I told him, 'Ashu pa, it's very important for me to know what you're looking at'. We had a good chat. I was like, ‘okay let me think about it’. Moments after disconnecting the call, he dropped me a message saying 'if you're ready, I would like you to take the captaincy'. That was a surprise for me. I didn't expect that. I've never been a person who has ever run behind anything. If someone comes, it comes. When I got to know, I was in a different zone,” Hardik mentioned.

The duo of Hardik and Nehra eventually worked wonders for the Titans, as the side finished at the top of the table in the 2022 edition and defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final. This year, Titans have made a strong start yet again, and are currently third in the table with three wins in four matches.

