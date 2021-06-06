'I have had this dream since I was an 8-year-old': Indian spinner says he is 'very close' to playing Test cricket

Playing for their country is the biggest dream of any aspirant cricketer. While the T20s and ODIs, the shorter forms of the game, provide entertainment, the aim of every professional cricketer is to play the longest format of the sport- Test cricket.

Rajasthan-born Rahul Chahar's ambitions are no different, who says he is "very close" to realizing his dream. Chahar, who is a prominent member of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), came very close to making his debut during England's tour of India earlier in 2021. Even though the 21-year-old earned his maiden call-up to the Team India Test squad has Axar Patel's cover, he did not feature in a single game. Shahbaz Nadeem was selected ahead of him but that hasn't deterred Chahar's motivation, who accepts that he needs to work harder.

In a chat with India TV, the Rajasthan spin wizard revealed that he has been wanting to represent India in Tests since childhood and said he must go step-by-step to turn the dream into reality.

"Yes, I would love to wear it (India's whites) because I have had this dream since I was an 8-year-old to win India's Test match cap. I was very close to it, especially during the Test matches against England. I was on standby and was also included in the squad for one game. So, I am very close but still, I have to go step-by-step and work hard and prove myself," Chahar told India TV.

Chahar was last seen in action during IPL 2021. Before the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and multiple positive cases within numerous franchise bio-bubbles, he was MI's highest and league's fourth-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps in seven matches. Five-time champions and two-time defending champions MI are fourth in the points table with four wins from seven matches.