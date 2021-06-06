'India only place where if you're 30, you can’t do certain things': Indian pacer on being overlooked for last 6 years

One particular India pacer has experienced a start-stop career so far. His time on the field has been heavily affected by injuries that have forced long layoffs multiple times. Even though he made his First-Class debut in 2008, he only managed to play 63 matches. He has played 69 List A and just 87 T20 games so far. The story with Team India is no different as he has only donned the national jersey nine times each in Tests and ODIs.

Enter Varun Aaron.

Varun Aaron, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), last represented India 2015. It was a Test match against South Africa in Bengaluru that ended in a draw. Be it stress fractures or bouts of illnesses, Aaron has spent a considerable time away from the 22 yards.

Despite multiple setbacks, Aaron is not ready to give up hopes of a comeback into the Indian Team. Having said that, the 31-year-old, however, realizes that it will be an uphill task as selectors tend to ignore players above 30 years of age.

His statement comes after reports stated that his RR teammate Jaydev Unadkat, who is now 34, is being overlooked because of the same. Recently, Puducherry batsman and Ranji Trophy winner with Saurashtra, Sheldon Jackson also called out the selectors for the same.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda, Aaron said that only India do these things happen, citing examples of several foreign players.

"I am 31, but I don’t feel I am 31. In the last 10 years, I’ve lost 3-4 years to injury. So mentally and physically, I am 26 or 27. If I was continuously playing for 10 years, I would probably think I was old. That’s the problem nowadays. Many international players are playing at their best when they are 35-36 and it boils down to self-motivation, discipline, and how hard you can train."

He added that if a player is fit enough and continues to perform even after 30, nobody should have a problem

"I feel India is the only place where if you are 30, you can’t do certain things. I don’t see that happening in other countries. Michael Hussey played for Australia after 30, Anderson is still playing, he’s 38, nobody raises a question. There’s no reason why a well-trained sportsman cannot perform after 30. I am training harder than ever, there’s no reason why I should be fit enough," Varun commented.

Jharkhand pacer last played a match in February 2021, when he turned up for his state team for a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra. The Southern state team won the contest by seven wickets.