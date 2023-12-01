‘I have the swing, I have the ideas’: Deepak Chahar ready for Test cricket but under one condition

India pacer Deepak Chahar has made a return to the national team for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, which India lead 2-1. He was initially not part of the squad but has been added for the last two T20Is. With the Indian pacers getting hammered in the previous encounter, where Australia chased down a staggering 223, Chahar can be seen in action in the fourth encounter. (Follow | India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Score) File photo of India pacer Deepak Chahar(ANI)

Chahar last featured for India back in December 2022 but has been in terrific form in his recent outings. He had a good Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy for Rajasthan, where he scalped ten wickets in five outings at an economy of 7.38. With the bat, he scored 67 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 171.79. He also did exceptionally well in the ongoing 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored an unbeaten 66 off 56 balls against Arunachal Pradesh, and also grabbed 6 for 41 against Gujarat in two matches.

While Chahar has been a regular for India in the limited over formats, the pacer is eager to prove his mettle in Test cricket as well. The pacer affirms that he is ready for the longer format as well but needs to be informed at least a month before to prepare accordingly.

"There is preparation involved in everything we do. If you look at it, my preparation was good for the Ranji Trophy and also for the IPL (last season). I will not be able to play a Test match if I am suddenly informed that I'll play a Test. For that matter, no one else probably can.

"If I am told one month in advance, then I'll prepare accordingly. I will increase my workload accordingly. I have the swing, I have the ideas, it's just that I'll need a month to prepare. I would love to play Tests for India," Chahar told Jio Cinema.

If we look at his overall career, Chahar has represented India in 13 ODIs, and 24 T20Is. He is yet to receive his maiden Test cap and is not part of the red ball squad for the upcoming matches against South Africa.

Chahar has been troubled with injury woes over the last few years, which has stopped him from cementing his spot in the national team. He, however, will now look to grab the opportunity in the ongoing home series, and the upcoming limited over series against South Africa in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in June.