'I heard this is MS Dhoni's last season...': CSK legend triggers speculations with humongous claim ahead of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings began their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League season earlier this month, as they take part in a training camp in Chennai. Many players including captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni are part of the camp, as the CSK stars break sweat ahead of the blockbuster opening clash, where they meet defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31. The Super Kings had finished a dismal ninth in the IPL table in the previous season and under Dhoni's leadership, the side will be aiming to put out a much-improved performance in the upcoming edition.

MS Dhoni(IPL)

Ahead of the season, however, there have been intense speculations over Dhoni's future in the team. Many fans believe this could be Dhoni's final season with the Super Kings; the CSK skipper had himself dropped some hint over the same ahead of the side's last match in the previous season, when he stated that he wants to convey his gratitude to fans across the country – the answer was in reply to question about his participation in IPL 2023.

While there has been no official confirmation over Dhoni's future with CSK, a host of cricketers – former and active – continue to address the rumours. Earlier this week, CSK star Deepak Chahar had stated that there is no communication from Dhoni. Now, the side's former batter Shane Watson spoke in detail about the CSK captain's future, insisting that Dhoni can play for “next three to four years” for the franchise.

“I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well,” Watson told ANI.

“His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful,” he further said.

Dhoni has steered the CSK to four IPL titles so far; ahead of the previous season, the wicketkeeper-batter had handed the captaincy over to Ravindra Jadeja. However, a string of poor results saw Dhoni returning to the leadership role midway through the season.

