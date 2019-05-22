I hope Steve Smith and David Warner are treated decently during the Ashes, says Moeen Ali

A major uproar occurred in the cricket world last year when star Australians Steve Smith and David Warner admitted to their involvement in a ball-tampering saga during a Test series in South Africa. The English fans have always ensured that the Australian players find it a little difficult to perform during the Ashes in England and when Smith and Warner return to Test cricket in the Ashes later this year, English all-rounder Moeen Ali hopes that the duo will be treated decently during the series.

“I really hope they don’t get too much stick. I want them to enjoy the series. If you have to, keep it funny, not personal. We all make mistakes. We are human beings and we have feelings. I know deep down they are probably really good people. I just hope they get treated decently. I just want the cricket to be spoken about,” Ali told The Guardian.

While speaking about the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka earlier this year, Ali said ‘what has happened to us? There’s so much hate in the world’. The all-rounder added that the English team stayed at Shangri-La during their tour of Sri Lanka last year.

“The people who looked after us at the hotel (Shangri-La) were so nice. It was so shocking. I had my wife and son in that breakfast room (where one of the explosions took place). It’s all such a waste and such a blow to humanity. What has happened to us? There’s so much hate in the world. People just want to get on with their lives and be happy,” said Ali.

