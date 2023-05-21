'I just hope that someday, he gets into CSK camp': Manjrekar's desperate wish for underperforming SRH star

The Sunrisers Hyderabad put out a solid batting performance in their last league game of the 2023 Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon. After being invited to bat by MI captain Rohit Sharma in Mumbai, the side's opening pair of Mayank Agarwal (83) and Vivrant Sharma (69) forged a brilliant 140-run partnership for the opening wicket. Even as the SRH innings faltered following their dismissal, the side successfully reached the 200-run mark, scoring the exact score while losing five wickets in 20 overs.

MS Dhoni; SRH players in action(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayank endured a forgettable season in 2023; Mayank scored 270 runs in the edition, having played in 10 games in the season. The opener had a poor strike rate of 129.33 as well, and was dropped from the side for select few games as well. Incidentally, the opener was the captain of Punjab Kings in the previous edition and had been released by the franchise ahead of the auction; Mayank fetched INR 8.25 crore, as SRH succeeded in signing the India star.

After another poor season (Mayank had scored only 196 runs in 13 matches for the Punjab Kings last year), the batter has faced significant criticism but former India star Sanjay Manjrekar believes that there's one move that could revive Mayank's career. “I just hope someday, he gets into the CSK camp. (He is always) Team first, and an exceptional player,” Gavaskar told Star Sports after SRH's innings in the game against MI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayank brought his first and only half-century of the 2023 season in SRH's final game, as he smashed 8 fours and four sixes en route to his 83-run innings off just 46 deliveries. Playing in his third game this season and for the first time as an opener, the left-handed Vivrant Sharma also gave a fine example of himself with strokes on both the sides of the wickets.

Vivrant struck seven fours and a six to bring up his maiden IPL half-century in the 10th over, as SRH cruised in the first half of the contest unscathed and unperturbed by MI’s bowlers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON