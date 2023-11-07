‘Not allowed. Confiscate flag': Fuming Gavaskar reveals why he couldn't help Shastri in asking questions to Shreyas Iyer

Not long ago, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was critical of Shreyas Iyer following the India batter's stop-start show at the ICC World Cup 2023. After providing a blunt take on Iyer, the legendary cricketer had openly praised the middle-order batter as the Mumbaikar overcame his initial struggles to return to scoring ways at the 50-Over spectacle in India.

Sunil Gavaskar revealed why he was unable to ask Shreyas Iyer a single question(HT-ANI-Reuters)

Batting icon Gavaskar admitted there were question marks over Iyer's form because the batter wasted his starts with his unimpressive aerial strokeplay. However, Gavaskar also lauded the India batter for playing a crucial hand against Sri Lanka as India punched its tickets for the semi-final stage of the World Cup. On Sunday, Iyer further enhanced his average (48.83) in the World Cup 2023 with his brilliant knock against South Africa at the famous Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a match where former India skipper Virat Kohli slammed a record-equalling 49th century, Iyer cemented his place by smashing 77 off 87 balls. The crucial third-wicket partnership between the milestone man and Iyer powered India to a match-winning total of 326/5 in 50 overs. In reply, second-placed South Africa folded for just 83 in 27.1 overs to lose the match by a massive margin of 243 runs at Kolkata. After India hammered the Proteas to go to the top of the World Cup standings, many expected Gavaskar to ask Iyer a few questions when the batter was roped in for a brief chat on Star Sports.

‘Wanted to ask Iyer but got distracted by a company name on Indian flag': Gavaskar

While former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri discussed India's impressive win with Iyer, batting legend Gavaskar didn't fire a single question during the entire interaction. Following Iyer's departure, Gavaskar revealed why he was unable to quiz Iyer on air. "Yeah, I wanted to ask him something, but I got a bit distracted because there was an Indian flag with a company's name on it. And you know, that is really not allowed. The India flag cannot be defaced by anything," Gavaskar revealed.

‘I know Ravi wanted me to ask Shreyas…’

"They (the flag-bearers) have gone now. In fact, I believe the police, next time they see something like that, should not only confiscate the flag but also warn those people not to put any advertising or whatever it is, whether a company or their product, on the India flag. That is completely not all. I am sorry, I got a bit distracted. I know Ravi (Shastri) wanted me to ask Shreyas a question, but I was just looking at those guys, and trying to signal them," Gavaskar added.

Did you know?

India thrashed South Africa on November 5 to extend its unbeaten run to eight matches at the 2023 World Cup. On the same date back in 1987, Gavaskar played his last white-ball match for India. Gavaskar recorded his final limited-overs appearance against England in the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 1987 at Wankhede Stadium. Gavaskar scored 4 off 7 balls in his World Cup swansong as England defeated India by 35 runs to enter the final.

