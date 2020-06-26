e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘I know the boys had nothing to do with the decision,’ Nathan Coulter-Nile out to prove WA wrong

‘I know the boys had nothing to do with the decision,’ Nathan Coulter-Nile out to prove WA wrong

Coulter-Nile, the team’s leading wicket-taker in their victorious campaign last summer, said that while he understood WA were making changes in a bid to end a 21-year Sheffield Shield title drought he did not agree with the decision.

cricket Updated: Jun 26, 2020 15:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile tosses a ball in the air during a training session ahead.
Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile tosses a ball in the air during a training session ahead.(AP)
         

A “fired up” Nathan Coulter-Nile is looking for an opportunity in this summer’s One-Day Cup to prove Western Australia (WA) wrong after they opted not to renew the right-arm quick’s contract earlier this week.

Coulter-Nile, the team’s leading wicket-taker in their victorious campaign last summer, said that while he understood WA were making changes in a bid to end a 21-year Sheffield Shield title drought he did not agree with the decision.

“I’d love to face WA, I’d definitely be fired up for it,” the 32-year-old told Cricket Australia website.

“I know the boys had nothing to do with the decision and a few of them openly said they were disappointed with it, but any chance I get to prove the decision-makers wrong, I’d definitely take that opportunity.

“I understand where they’re coming from; they want to win a Shield title and that’s the way they thought they needed to go do it,” said the white-ball specialist.

“I don’t agree with it. But it’s not my decision.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Challenges will be faced’: ITBP chief visits 10,000-bed Covid-19 Centre
‘Challenges will be faced’: ITBP chief visits 10,000-bed Covid-19 Centre
‘Speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’
‘Speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’
Assam announces 2-week lockdown in Kamrup district, weekend curfew in urban centres
Assam announces 2-week lockdown in Kamrup district, weekend curfew in urban centres
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
Bengal woman finds out she is a man after 30 yrs, has rare condition
Bengal woman finds out she is a man after 30 yrs, has rare condition
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In