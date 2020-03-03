e-paper
‘I’ll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months’ - Delhi Capitals new recruit on sharing dressing room with Ricky Ponting

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:55 IST
PTI
PTI
Cape Town
File image of Ricky Ponting
File image of Ricky Ponting(Anil Dayal/Hindustan Times)
         

Delhi Capitals’ new recruit wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey on Tuesday said he is eager to soak up the cricketing prowess of coach and Australia great Ricky Pointing in the upcoming season of the IPL, starting March 29. Carey, who was a part of Australia’s World Cup team last summer, will make his debut in the cash-rich IPL this season after the Delhi based franchise purchased him for Rs 2.40 crore in the player auction.

“I can’t wait, even if I’m not playing, to just sit alongside him (Ponting) and chat cricket with him. I’ll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I’m there,” Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of Australia’s departure to Bloemfontein for the second ODI against South Africa.

Ponting, who was won three World Cups as a player including two as captain, was part of Australia coach Justin Langer’s coaching staff during last year’s ODI World Cup in England.

ALSO READ: ‘Mini transitions happen every now and then’ - Virat Kohli drops hint about including new pacers in future

The 28-year-old Carey is also looking forward to gain the experience of playing spin in the subcontinent.

“Delhi are really strong at the top with the openers and Rishabh Pant at number four so if there’s an opportunity, it’d be at five or six. Which is great for me, if I can keep improving my game in the subcontinent.” “Delhi’s a nice spinning wicket so there will be some work to do when we get over there,” he added.

Speaking after the auction, Ponting had said the young wicketkeeper-batsman could win a lot of games for the IPL side in his new number 4 role and is also a good backup option to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

“He’s a good player of spin, and he’s got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he’ll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year,” Ponting had said.

“And also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well,” he added.

cricket news