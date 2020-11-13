e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'I'm healthy, heart working good': Kapil Dev extends Diwali greetings

‘I’m healthy, heart working good’: Kapil Dev extends Diwali greetings

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, on Friday greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali and said he is healthy and his heart is operating well.

cricket Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
File image for legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev.
File image for legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev.(Getty Images)
         

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, on Friday greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali and said he is healthy and his heart is operating well.

Kapil was admitted to a hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. He then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25.

“Happy Dipawali to everybody and I hope this year brings lots and lots of happiness to everybody. Thanks for your wishes. I am healthy and happy, the veteran cricketer said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

 

“Heart is working good but I want to wish everybody lots and lots of happiness around the world.”

On Thursday, the former cricketer shared a video where he can be seen playing golf with his friends.

Kapil has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets. Under his leadership, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final.

