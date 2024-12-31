Travis Head opens up on heavily-criticised celebration after dismissing Rishabh Pant: ‘I put my finger on…’

Travis Head changed the tide of the Melbourne Test after picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket in the final session on Day 5. This triggered India's collapse, and in the end, Australia won the contest by 184 runs. The part-time off-break bowler celebrated unusually after dismissing Pant. He pointed one finger into his other hand's palm, shaped like an O. Travis Head celebrated in a unique fashion after dismissing Rishabh Pant in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test

After the fourth Test ended, Travis Head explained the unique celebration, saying it means "finger on the ice." He also said he was not expecting to bowl in Melbourne and was looking to bowl some off-breaks in Australia's upcoming two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

It is important to mention that Travis Head's celebration has sent social media into a frenzy, and several are criticising the left-handed batter. Even former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu called out Head, asking ICC to impose a heavy penalty.

"Finger on the ice. I started in Sri Lanka. I put my finger on the ice and be ready to go for the next one," Head told Triple M Radio after the Melbourne Test.

"I didn't expect to be bowling. I thought Galle would be my next bowling. I'll go put it down in a little cup of ice, be ready to go up there next," he added.

Pant's wicket triggers India's collapse

Rishabh Pant, who looked well set, played a loose shot when he was on 30, and this paved the way for Australia to stage a comeback.

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins was also asked about Head's celebration in the post-match press conference. Cummins answered the question, saying, "His finger is so hot that he is going to put it in a cup of ice. Yes, that’s what it is."

"That’s normally the running joke. Was it at the Gabba or somewhere, where he got a wicket as well and just got straight to the fridge, grabs a bucket of ice, puts his finger in," he added.

Travis Head had a poor Melbourne Test with the bat, registering scores of 0 and 1. However, he made amends with the ball as he took the crucial wicket of Pant.

India slumped to an 184-run loss in Melbourne, handing the series lead to Australia. Rishabh Pant is being severely criticised for his poor shots in both the innings of the Melbourne Test.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also disappointed in the second innings as the duo registered single-digit scores.

India lost their last seven wickets for 34 runs inside 20.4 overs in the final session to be bundled out for 155 in 79.1 overs.