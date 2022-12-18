‘I said how long does it go on for until…’: South Africa captain Dean Elgar asked umpire if Gabba pitch was unsafe

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was clearly upset with the green track Australia prepared for the first Test in Gabba, which the visitors lost by six wickets. The contest got wrapped well inside two days, as Australia chased 34 for the loss of four wickets in the final session of Day 2.

Noting the contest as unfair, Elgar during the post-match presentation ceremony said: “Pretty spicy wicket, bowlers were licking their lips. Challenging for the batters which is okay, but on the flipside I don't see this as a fair contest. In fairness, I don't think we could prepare any better.”

The pitch raised many questions after 15 wickets fell on Day 1, while Day 2 saw 19. Following the contest, Elgar also stated that he had asked the umpires if the wicket was safe enough to continue.

Also Read | 'Batsman won't have to worry about changing their underwear…': AUS great's ruthless take on Gabba pitch

A report in Reuters quoted Elgar telling reporters: "I did ask the umpires when KG (Kagiso Rabada) got hit at down leg. I said how long does it go on for until it's potentially unsafe?"

"I know the game was dead and buried. It was never to try and change or put a halt to the game, no doubt. But I don't know, that's obviously where the umpire's discretion comes into play, not us as players," he added.

The South Africa skipper wondered is such pitches are “a good advertisement for the format.”

Elgar felt the outcome could have been different had South Africa scored another 60 runs to their second innings total of 99.

"I'm still trying to wrap my brain around what's happened the last two days," he added.

Also Read: How Australia's big win against South Africa puts India back in contention for a place in World Test Championship final

Barring the 2020-21 defeat against India at The Gabba, the venue has been a happy hunting field for the Aussies. They have lost just once at the ground since 1988.

Meanwhile, South Africa have now failed to win a Test at the Gabba in five attempts.

The contest now shifts to Melbourne, where South Africa will hope for a change in fortune on Boxing Day. They are still in contention for the World Test Championship, but the loss saw them tumble behind India to the third place on the Test Championship standings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON